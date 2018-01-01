JUST IN
Lahoti Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 531842 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE515C01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 20.45 -0.30
(-1.45%)
OPEN

19.60

 HIGH

21.25

 LOW

19.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lahoti Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lahoti Overseas Ltd.

Lahoti Overseas was incorporated on 24 Apr.'95 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 26 Apr.'95. The company was promoted by Umesh Lahoti to take over the business of the erstwhile partnership firm Lahoti Exports (a merchant exporter). Lahoti Exports was set up in 1990 to export cotton yarn. The erstwhile partnership firm was exporting cotton yarn to the f...> More

Lahoti Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   60
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.93
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.93
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lahoti Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 135.81 131.67 3.14
Other Income 0.7 0.53 32.08
Total Income 136.51 132.2 3.26
Total Expenses 132.57 127.82 3.72
Operating Profit 3.93 4.38 -10.27
Net Profit 1.1 1.42 -22.54
Equity Capital 5.83 5.83 -
> More on Lahoti Overseas Ltd Financials Results

Lahoti Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ejecta Marketing 46.90 -1.99 68.38
Kemp & Co. 590.00 3.15 63.72
Ushdev Intl. 1.81 -4.74 61.27
Lahoti Overseas 20.45 -1.45 59.61
Anisha Impex 35.95 4.96 59.07
Empower India 0.49 0.00 57.03
Grandma Trading 4.33 -1.81 56.55
> More on Lahoti Overseas Ltd Peer Group

Lahoti Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.79
> More on Lahoti Overseas Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lahoti Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.88% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.84% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.36% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -15.50% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 132.39% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lahoti Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.60
21.25
Week Low/High 19.60
23.00
Month Low/High 19.60
25.00
YEAR Low/High 19.40
33.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
33.00

