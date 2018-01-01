Lahoti Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 531842
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE515C01023
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|20.45
|
-0.30
(-1.45%)
|
OPEN
19.60
|
HIGH
21.25
|
LOW
19.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Lahoti Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.75
|VOLUME
|3877
|52-Week high
|32.50
|52-Week low
|19.40
|P/E
|7.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|60
|Buy Price
|20.45
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Lahoti Overseas Ltd.
Lahoti Overseas was incorporated on 24 Apr.'95 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 26 Apr.'95. The company was promoted by Umesh Lahoti to take over the business of the erstwhile partnership firm Lahoti Exports (a merchant exporter). Lahoti Exports was set up in 1990 to export cotton yarn. The erstwhile partnership firm was exporting cotton yarn to the f...> More
Lahoti Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|60
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.58
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.93
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.93
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.53
Lahoti Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|135.81
|131.67
|3.14
|Other Income
|0.7
|0.53
|32.08
|Total Income
|136.51
|132.2
|3.26
|Total Expenses
|132.57
|127.82
|3.72
|Operating Profit
|3.93
|4.38
|-10.27
|Net Profit
|1.1
|1.42
|-22.54
|Equity Capital
|5.83
|5.83
|-
Lahoti Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ejecta Marketing
|46.90
|-1.99
|68.38
|Kemp & Co.
|590.00
|3.15
|63.72
|Ushdev Intl.
|1.81
|-4.74
|61.27
|Lahoti Overseas
|20.45
|-1.45
|59.61
|Anisha Impex
|35.95
|4.96
|59.07
|Empower India
|0.49
|0.00
|57.03
|Grandma Trading
|4.33
|-1.81
|56.55
Lahoti Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lahoti Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.88%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.84%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.36%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-15.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|132.39%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lahoti Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.60
|
|21.25
|Week Low/High
|19.60
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|19.60
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.40
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|33.00
