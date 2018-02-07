You are here » Home
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.
|BSE: 505302
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE718M01014
|
BSE
LIVE
09:19 | 12 Mar
|
68.00
|
-0.55
(-0.80%)
|
OPEN
68.00
|
HIGH
68.00
|
LOW
68.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works (LALW) manufactures textile machinery like automatic looms, shuttleless weaving machines, knitting machines, and also grey and s g iron castings. The weaving machines are marketed under the Lakshmi trade mark. The company was promoted by G K Devarajulu of the Lakshmi group of South India.
In Apr.'74, a ten-year technical collaboration was entered into with Ruti Mac...> More
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - Financial Results
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - Peer Group
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|35.73%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|161.54%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.38%
Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|68.00
|
|68.00
|Week Low/High
|64.60
|
|69.00
|Month Low/High
|64.60
|
|69.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.10
|
|69.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|120.00
