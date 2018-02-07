JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.

BSE: 505302 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718M01014
BSE LIVE 09:19 | 12 Mar 68.00 -0.55
(-0.80%)
OPEN

68.00

 HIGH

68.00

 LOW

68.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 68.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 68.55
VOLUME 430
52-Week high 68.55
52-Week low 21.10
P/E 36.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 68.00
Buy Qty 70.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 68.00
CLOSE 68.55
VOLUME 430
52-Week high 68.55
52-Week low 21.10
P/E 36.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 41
Buy Price 68.00
Buy Qty 70.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd.

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works (LALW) manufactures textile machinery like automatic looms, shuttleless weaving machines, knitting machines, and also grey and s g iron castings. The weaving machines are marketed under the Lakshmi trade mark. The company was promoted by G K Devarajulu of the Lakshmi group of South India. In Apr.'74, a ten-year technical collaboration was entered into with Ruti Mac...> More

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.83 1.72 6.4
Other Income 0.23 0.16 43.75
Total Income 2.06 1.87 10.16
Total Expenses 1.4 1.39 0.72
Operating Profit 0.66 0.49 34.69
Net Profit 0.39 0.1 290
Equity Capital 6.1 6.1 -
> More on Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Financials Results

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bhandari Hosiery 2.96 0.34 43.36
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
S R Inds. 30.00 0.84 41.76
Lak. Auto. Looms 68.00 -0.80 41.48
Arex Inds. 104.00 2.97 41.18
Fairdeal Filamen 68.00 -2.02 41.14
Bang Overseas 29.50 3.51 40.00
> More on Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Peer Group

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.20
Banks/FIs 0.38
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 22.81
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 40.44
> More on Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.85%
3 Month 35.73% NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.35%
1 Year 161.54% NA 16.66% 16.13%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.38%

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 68.00
68.00
Week Low/High 64.60
69.00
Month Low/High 64.60
69.00
YEAR Low/High 21.10
69.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
120.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works: