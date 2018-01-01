You are here » Home
» Company
» Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 504258
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: LAKSELECON
|ISIN Code: INE284C01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:17 | 12 Mar
|
609.30
|
6.50
(1.08%)
|
OPEN
625.00
|
HIGH
625.00
|
LOW
609.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|625.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|602.80
|VOLUME
|3168
|52-Week high
|865.00
|52-Week low
|436.10
|P/E
|17.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|150
|Buy Price
|609.30
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|610.00
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|150
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|625.00
|CLOSE
|602.80
|VOLUME
|3168
|52-Week high
|865.00
|52-Week low
|436.10
|P/E
|17.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|150
|Buy Price
|609.30
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|610.00
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|149.89
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
Incorporated in Dec.'81, and promoted by G K Devarajulu and D Jayavarthanavelu (both of Lakshmi Machine Works), Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (LECSL) commenced commercial production in Nov.'84.
LECSL manufactures contactors, thermal overload relays, control relays, electrical control panels and industrial plastic components. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with Spre...> More
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - Financial Results
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.31%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-5.52%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-17.91%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-10.23%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|34.22%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|74.68%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.28%
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|609.05
|
|625.00
|Week Low/High
|579.85
|
|669.00
|Month Low/High
|579.85
|
|677.00
|YEAR Low/High
|436.10
|
|865.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.50
|
|865.00
Quick Links for Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems: