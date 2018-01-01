JUST IN
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.

BSE: 504258 Sector: Engineering
NSE: LAKSELECON ISIN Code: INE284C01018
BSE LIVE 14:17 | 12 Mar 609.30 6.50
(1.08%)
OPEN

625.00

 HIGH

625.00

 LOW

609.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'81, and promoted by G K Devarajulu and D Jayavarthanavelu (both of Lakshmi Machine Works), Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems (LECSL) commenced commercial production in Nov.'84. LECSL manufactures contactors, thermal overload relays, control relays, electrical control panels and industrial plastic components. The company has entered into a technical collaboration with Spre...

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   150
EPS - TTM () [*S] 34.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 625.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.84 37.79 0.13
Other Income 0.21 0.86 -75.58
Total Income 38.05 38.65 -1.55
Total Expenses 35.32 35.13 0.54
Operating Profit 2.73 3.52 -22.44
Net Profit 1.14 2.05 -44.39
Equity Capital 2.46 2.46 -
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kirl. Electric 33.00 -1.05 219.15
Modison Metals 62.75 3.38 203.94
Indo Tech.Trans. 177.50 0.77 188.50
Lak. Electrical 609.30 1.08 149.89
Shilchar Tech. 378.50 0.30 144.21
Eon Elect. 81.70 -2.27 138.07
EMCO 15.25 -5.57 103.55
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.25
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.31% NA 0.05% -0.97%
1 Month -5.52% NA -1.57% -0.93%
3 Month -17.91% NA 1.61% 0.89%
6 Month -10.23% NA 4.99% 4.25%
1 Year 34.22% NA 16.64% 16.02%
3 Year 74.68% NA 16.70% 18.28%

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 609.05
625.00
Week Low/High 579.85
669.00
Month Low/High 579.85
677.00
YEAR Low/High 436.10
865.00
All TIME Low/High 22.50
865.00

