Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

BSE: 500252 Sector: Industrials
NSE: LAXMIMACH ISIN Code: INE269B01029
BSE LIVE 13:08 | 12 Mar 6501.00 66.10
(1.03%)
OPEN

6472.65

 HIGH

6523.95

 LOW

6440.00
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 6498.00 69.15
(1.08%)
OPEN

6492.05

 HIGH

6544.90

 LOW

6432.15
OPEN 6472.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6434.90
VOLUME 395
52-Week high 6835.00
52-Week low 3678.55
P/E 32.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,125
Buy Price 6430.05
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 6501.00
Sell Qty 1.00
About Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

In 14th September of the year 1962, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) was born to provide the Indian Textile Mills with the latest Spinning Technology, today a global player and one among the three manufacturers of the entire range of Textile Machinery. The Company is helping to create the building block of textile super power, it manufactures equipment to support all textile processes from bale...> More

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,125
EPS - TTM () [*S] 200.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   350.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.54
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1451.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 542.42 582.03 -6.81
Other Income 32.71 27.06 20.88
Total Income 575.14 609.09 -5.57
Total Expenses 477.89 518.01 -7.75
Operating Profit 97.24 91.09 6.75
Net Profit 56.35 51.26 9.93
Equity Capital 10.96 11.27 -
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Arvind Ltd 393.15 0.94 10167.65
Sheela Foam 1565.00 -1.47 7634.07
Vardhman Textile 1322.50 0.75 7595.12
Lak. Mach. Works 6501.00 1.03 7125.10
Welspun India 60.75 -0.41 6103.55
Raymond 912.00 1.32 5597.86
Bombay Dyeing 238.50 -1.61 4926.22
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.07
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 5.61
Insurance 11.04
Mutual Funds 9.25
Indian Public 23.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.03
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.20% -2.52% -0.06% -0.98%
1 Month 10.84% 13.24% -1.67% -0.95%
3 Month 11.23% 13.08% 1.50% 0.88%
6 Month 7.04% 8.04% 4.88% 4.24%
1 Year 72.90% 72.89% 16.52% 16.01%
3 Year 71.93% 71.49% 16.58% 18.26%

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6440.00
6523.95
Week Low/High 6220.00
6677.00
Month Low/High 5723.45
6835.00
YEAR Low/High 3678.55
6835.00
All TIME Low/High 52.50
6835.00

Quick Links for Lakshmi Machine Works: