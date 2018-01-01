You are here » Home
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
|BSE: 500252
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: LAXMIMACH
|ISIN Code: INE269B01029
|
BSE
LIVE
13:08 | 12 Mar
|
6501.00
|
66.10
(1.03%)
|
OPEN
6472.65
|
HIGH
6523.95
|
LOW
6440.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:39 | 12 Mar
|
6498.00
|
69.15
(1.08%)
|
OPEN
6492.05
|
HIGH
6544.90
|
LOW
6432.15
About Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

In 14th September of the year 1962, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) was born to provide the Indian Textile Mills with the latest Spinning Technology, today a global player and one among the three manufacturers of the entire range of Textile Machinery. The Company is helping to create the building block of textile super power, it manufactures equipment to support all textile processes from bale
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|542.42
|582.03
|-6.81
|Other Income
|32.71
|27.06
|20.88
|Total Income
|575.14
|609.09
|-5.57
|Total Expenses
|477.89
|518.01
|-7.75
|Operating Profit
|97.24
|91.09
|6.75
|Net Profit
|56.35
|51.26
|9.93
|Equity Capital
|10.96
|11.27
| -
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - Peer Group
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.20%
|-2.52%
|-0.06%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|10.84%
|13.24%
|-1.67%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|11.23%
|13.08%
|1.50%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|7.04%
|8.04%
|4.88%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|72.90%
|72.89%
|16.52%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|71.93%
|71.49%
|16.58%
|18.26%
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6440.00
|
|6523.95
|Week Low/High
|6220.00
|
|6677.00
|Month Low/High
|5723.45
|
|6835.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3678.55
|
|6835.00
|All TIME Low/High
|52.50
|
|6835.00
