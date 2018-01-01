You are here » Home
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.
|BSE: 506079
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: LAKPRE
|ISIN Code: INE651C01018
|
BSE
LIVE
12:34 | 12 Mar
|
44.00
|
-0.50
(-1.12%)
|
OPEN
44.05
|
HIGH
44.05
|
LOW
44.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:11 | 12 Mar
|
43.25
|
-1.05
(-2.37%)
|
OPEN
47.95
|
HIGH
47.95
|
LOW
43.20
About Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd
Promoted by the late Bimal Pershad Jain and his associates, Lakshmi Precision Screws (LPS) was converted into a public limited company in 1971. Initially manufacturing high-tensile fasteners, its product range has increased steadily to cater to different industrial sectors including automobiles, machine tools, refrigeration, textile machinery, etc, for the export and domestic markets.
The compa...> More
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|56.31
|55.86
|0.81
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.56
|-51.79
|Total Income
|56.58
|56.42
|0.28
|Total Expenses
|54.77
|56.4
|-2.89
|Operating Profit
|1.81
|0.02
|8950
|Net Profit
|-11.31
|-16.95
|33.27
|Equity Capital
|10.94
|10.94
| -
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.95%
|-11.19%
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-6.38%
|-11.55%
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|8.64%
|-2.37%
|1.63%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|7.32%
|5.01%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|7.45%
|7.59%
|16.67%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|10.00%
|0.58%
|16.73%
|18.38%
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|44.00
|
|44.05
|Week Low/High
|44.00
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|44.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.75
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.32
|
|160.00
Quick Links for Lakshmi Precision Screws: