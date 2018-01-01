JUST IN
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.

BSE: 506079 Sector: Engineering
NSE: LAKPRE ISIN Code: INE651C01018
BSE LIVE 12:34 | 12 Mar 44.00 -0.50
(-1.12%)
OPEN

44.05

 HIGH

44.05

 LOW

44.00
NSE LIVE 13:11 | 12 Mar 43.25 -1.05
(-2.37%)
OPEN

47.95

 HIGH

47.95

 LOW

43.20
About Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd.

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd

Promoted by the late Bimal Pershad Jain and his associates, Lakshmi Precision Screws (LPS) was converted into a public limited company in 1971. Initially manufacturing high-tensile fasteners, its product range has increased steadily to cater to different industrial sectors including automobiles, machine tools, refrigeration, textile machinery, etc, for the export and domestic markets.

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 56.31 55.86 0.81
Other Income 0.27 0.56 -51.79
Total Income 56.58 56.42 0.28
Total Expenses 54.77 56.4 -2.89
Operating Profit 1.81 0.02 8950
Net Profit -11.31 -16.95 33.27
Equity Capital 10.94 10.94 -
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Akar Auto 56.35 0.90 60.75
LGB Forge 3.43 -4.99 51.45
Sanghvi Forg. 33.00 0.15 49.14
Lak. Prec. Screw 44.00 -1.12 48.14
Universal Auto. 56.50 -3.42 45.82
Rajkumar Forge 39.10 0.00 42.78
Hilton Met.Forg. 28.10 0.54 34.96
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.16
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 34.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.13
Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.95% -11.19% 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month -6.38% -11.55% -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month 8.64% -2.37% 1.63% 0.98%
6 Month NA 7.32% 5.01% 4.34%
1 Year 7.45% 7.59% 16.67% 16.12%
3 Year 10.00% 0.58% 16.73% 18.38%

Lakshmi Precision Screws Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 44.00
44.05
Week Low/High 44.00
55.00
Month Low/High 44.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 35.75
61.00
All TIME Low/High 4.32
160.00

