Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519570
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: LAKSHMIEFL
|ISIN Code: INE992B01026
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
19.95
|
-1.05
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
21.45
|
HIGH
21.50
|
LOW
19.95
|
NSE
LIVE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
19.90
|
-1.00
(-4.78%)
|
OPEN
20.95
|
HIGH
21.40
|
LOW
19.90
|OPEN
|21.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.00
|VOLUME
|32415
|52-Week high
|74.50
|52-Week low
|19.95
|P/E
|2.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|147
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.95
|Sell Qty
|4734.00
|OPEN
|20.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.90
|VOLUME
|89518
|52-Week high
|74.50
|52-Week low
|19.90
|P/E
|2.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|147
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.90
|Sell Qty
|26838.00
|OPEN
|21.45
|CLOSE
|21.00
|VOLUME
|32415
|52-Week high
|74.50
|52-Week low
|19.95
|P/E
|2.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|147
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.95
|Sell Qty
|4734.00
|OPEN
|20.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.90
|VOLUME
|89518
|52-Week high
|74.50
|52-Week low
|19.90
|P/E
|2.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|146.93
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.90
|Sell Qty
|26838.00
About Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd.
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Limited (LEAF) was incorporated on 20th July 1990 under the name of Lakshmi Grain Processors Private Limited to bring to the world an Indian flavor of basmati and non-basmati rice, which is today one of the largest food grain processing companies in India and in the world. Also it is a name synonymous with quality foods, which distribute the food grains in the wholesale mark...
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|170.37
|267.69
|-36.36
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|170.38
|267.69
|-36.35
|Total Expenses
|159.11
|230.81
|-31.06
|Operating Profit
|11.27
|36.89
|-69.45
|Net Profit
|7.32
|18.83
|-61.13
|Equity Capital
|14.73
|13.99
| -
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - Peer Group
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.23%
|-21.34%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.61%
|-27.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.12%
|-37.12%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-46.44%
|-45.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-71.72%
|-72.28%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|59.98%
|57.94%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.95
|
|21.50
|Week Low/High
|19.95
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|19.95
|
|30.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.95
|
|75.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|305.00
