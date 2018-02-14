JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519570 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: LAKSHMIEFL ISIN Code: INE992B01026
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 19.95 -1.05
(-5.00%)
OPEN

21.45

 HIGH

21.50

 LOW

19.95
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 19.90 -1.00
(-4.78%)
OPEN

20.95

 HIGH

21.40

 LOW

19.90
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 21.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.00
VOLUME 32415
52-Week high 74.50
52-Week low 19.95
P/E 2.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 147
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.95
Sell Qty 4734.00
OPEN 21.45
CLOSE 21.00
VOLUME 32415
52-Week high 74.50
52-Week low 19.95
P/E 2.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 147
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.95
Sell Qty 4734.00

About Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd.

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Limited (LEAF) was incorporated on 20th July 1990 under the name of Lakshmi Grain Processors Private Limited to bring to the world an Indian flavor of basmati and non-basmati rice, which is today one of the largest food grain processing companies in India and in the world. Also it is a name synonymous with quality foods, which distribute the food grains in the wholesale mark...> More

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   147
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.50
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 May 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 45.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 170.37 267.69 -36.36
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 170.38 267.69 -36.35
Total Expenses 159.11 230.81 -31.06
Operating Profit 11.27 36.89 -69.45
Net Profit 7.32 18.83 -61.13
Equity Capital 14.73 13.99 -
> More on Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Financials Results

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bambino Agro Ind 225.05 -3.82 180.27
Freshtrop Fruits 145.10 -2.19 176.30
Flex Foods 122.65 0.66 152.70
Lakshmi Energy 19.95 -5.00 146.93
Sheetal Cool 124.35 -0.84 130.57
Virat Crane Inds 58.85 5.00 120.17
Tasty Dairy 50.45 0.40 103.07
> More on Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Peer Group

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.18
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 1.43
Insurance 0.37
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.20
> More on Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.23% -21.34% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.61% -27.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.12% -37.12% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -46.44% -45.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -71.72% -72.28% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 59.98% 57.94% 17.24% 19.02%

Lakshmi Energy & Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.95
21.50
Week Low/High 19.95
26.00
Month Low/High 19.95
30.00
YEAR Low/High 19.95
75.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
305.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Lakshmi Energy & Foods: