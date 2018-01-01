JUST IN
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.

BSE: 502958 Sector: Industrials
NSE: LAKSHMIMIL ISIN Code: INE938C01019
BSE LIVE 12:11 | 12 Mar 3333.00 -31.45
(-0.93%)
OPEN

3400.00

 HIGH

3400.00

 LOW

3333.00
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 28 Feb Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3400.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3364.45
VOLUME 36
52-Week high 4299.00
52-Week low 2300.00
P/E 74.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 232
Buy Price 3331.40
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 3440.00
Sell Qty 4.00
About Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Promoted in 1907 by the late G Kuppuswamy Naidu, Lakshmi Mills Company (LMC) was incorporated as a public limited company in 1910. The flagship of the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi group, its associate companies are Lakshmi Machine Works, Lakshmi Synthetic Machinery Manufacturers and Lakshmi Auto Looms. LMC is a composite mill manufacturing a range of cotton, viscose, blended yarn and a variety of

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   232
EPS - TTM () [*S] 44.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 74.48
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4805.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 52.16 55.3 -5.68
Other Income 1.22 1.69 -27.81
Total Income 53.38 56.98 -6.32
Total Expenses 48.37 52.67 -8.16
Operating Profit 5 4.31 16.01
Net Profit 0.3 -0.46 165.22
Equity Capital 6.96 6.96 -
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Donear Inds. 53.40 -2.02 277.68
AYM Syntex 61.75 -0.96 242.31
Black Rose Indus 46.75 4.94 238.42
Lakshmi Mills 3333.00 -0.93 231.98
Ginni Filaments 30.80 0.33 217.60
Pasupati Acrylon 24.30 -2.61 216.59
Bella Casa 214.50 7.25 214.71
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.77
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 5.41
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 22.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.56
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.12% NA 0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -1.97% NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month 12.71% NA 1.63% 0.90%
6 Month 17.36% NA 5.01% 4.26%
1 Year 41.83% NA 16.67% 16.03%
3 Year 63.06% NA 16.73% 18.29%

Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3333.00
3400.00
Week Low/High 3333.00
3665.00
Month Low/High 3331.00
3899.00
YEAR Low/High 2300.00
4299.00
All TIME Low/High 134.00
4299.00

