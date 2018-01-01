You are here » Home
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.
|BSE: 502958
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: LAKSHMIMIL
|ISIN Code: INE938C01019
|
BSE
LIVE
12:11 | 12 Mar
|
3333.00
|
-31.45
(-0.93%)
|
OPEN
3400.00
|
HIGH
3400.00
|
LOW
3333.00
|
NSE
LIVE
00:00 | 28 Feb
|
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3400.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3364.45
|VOLUME
|36
|52-Week high
|4299.00
|52-Week low
|2300.00
|P/E
|74.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|232
|Buy Price
|3331.40
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|3440.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
About Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd.
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd
Promoted in 1907 by the late G Kuppuswamy Naidu, Lakshmi Mills Company (LMC) was incorporated as a public limited company in 1910. The flagship of the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi group, its associate companies are Lakshmi Machine Works, Lakshmi Synthetic Machinery Manufacturers and Lakshmi Auto Looms.
LMC is a composite mill manufacturing a range of cotton, viscose, blended yarn and a variety of ...> More
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|52.16
|55.3
|-5.68
|Other Income
|1.22
|1.69
|-27.81
|Total Income
|53.38
|56.98
|-6.32
|Total Expenses
|48.37
|52.67
|-8.16
|Operating Profit
|5
|4.31
|16.01
|Net Profit
|0.3
|-0.46
|165.22
|Equity Capital
|6.96
|6.96
| -
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - Peer Group
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.12%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-1.97%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|12.71%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|17.36%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|41.83%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|63.06%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.29%
Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3333.00
|
|3400.00
|Week Low/High
|3333.00
|
|3665.00
|Month Low/High
|3331.00
|
|3899.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2300.00
|
|4299.00
|All TIME Low/High
|134.00
|
|4299.00
Quick Links for Lakshmi Mills Company: