Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd

Promoted in 1907 by the late G Kuppuswamy Naidu, Lakshmi Mills Company (LMC) was incorporated as a public limited company in 1910. The flagship of the Coimbatore-based Lakshmi group, its associate companies are Lakshmi Machine Works, Lakshmi Synthetic Machinery Manufacturers and Lakshmi Auto Looms. LMC is a composite mill manufacturing a range of cotton, viscose, blended yarn and a variety of ...> More