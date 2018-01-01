Lancor Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 509048
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE572G01025
|BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar
|26.00
|
-0.45
(-1.70%)
|
OPEN
27.00
|
HIGH
27.70
|
LOW
25.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Lancor Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|27.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.45
|VOLUME
|8210
|52-Week high
|45.00
|52-Week low
|24.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|26.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|27.00
|Sell Qty
|18.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|105
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Lancor Holdings Ltd.
Lancor Holdings Ltd(formerly DBS Properties Ltd),has been engaged in Property development and the company is also engaged in Asset Holding &Management,Investment services. During the year 2002-03,Lancor Properties Limited has become the whollyowned subsidiary of Lancor Holdings Ltd....> More
Lancor Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|105
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.76
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
Announcement
-
-
-
Results Of Postal Ballot Pursuant To Regulation 44(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
-
-
-
Statement On Investors Grievances As Per Reg. 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Lancor Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.5
|17.11
|-9.41
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.21
|-71.43
|Total Income
|15.57
|17.32
|-10.1
|Total Expenses
|9.66
|5.4
|78.89
|Operating Profit
|5.9
|11.92
|-50.5
|Net Profit
|0.87
|4.85
|-82.06
|Equity Capital
|8.1
|8.1
|-
Lancor Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mercantile Vent.
|11.20
|0.45
|125.35
|Globus Power
|12.16
|-4.93
|120.32
|Ansal Housing
|19.70
|-3.19
|117.00
|Lancor Holdings
|26.00
|-1.70
|105.30
|Prajay Engg.
|12.40
|-4.98
|86.73
|Satra Properties
|4.66
|-4.90
|83.11
|SSPDL Ltd
|60.00
|3.45
|77.58
Lancor Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lancor Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.34%
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-18.88%
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|-29.06%
|NA
|1.80%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|-6.31%
|NA
|5.19%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|0.58%
|NA
|16.86%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|-42.98%
|NA
|16.93%
|18.47%
Lancor Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.40
|
|27.70
|Week Low/High
|25.40
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|25.40
|
|33.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.60
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|76.00
Quick Links for Lancor Holdings:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices