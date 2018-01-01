JUST IN
Lancor Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 509048 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE572G01025
BSE LIVE 14:07 | 12 Mar 26.00 -0.45
(-1.70%)
OPEN

27.00

 HIGH

27.70

 LOW

25.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lancor Holdings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lancor Holdings Ltd.

Lancor Holdings Ltd

Lancor Holdings Ltd(formerly DBS Properties Ltd),has been engaged in Property development and the company is also engaged in Asset Holding &Management,Investment services. During the year 2002-03,Lancor Properties Limited has become the whollyowned subsidiary of Lancor Holdings Ltd....> More

Lancor Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   105
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lancor Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.5 17.11 -9.41
Other Income 0.06 0.21 -71.43
Total Income 15.57 17.32 -10.1
Total Expenses 9.66 5.4 78.89
Operating Profit 5.9 11.92 -50.5
Net Profit 0.87 4.85 -82.06
Equity Capital 8.1 8.1 -
> More on Lancor Holdings Ltd Financials Results

Lancor Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mercantile Vent. 11.20 0.45 125.35
Globus Power 12.16 -4.93 120.32
Ansal Housing 19.70 -3.19 117.00
Lancor Holdings 26.00 -1.70 105.30
Prajay Engg. 12.40 -4.98 86.73
Satra Properties 4.66 -4.90 83.11
SSPDL Ltd 60.00 3.45 77.58
> More on Lancor Holdings Ltd Peer Group

Lancor Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.54
> More on Lancor Holdings Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lancor Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.34% NA 0.24% -0.81%
1 Month -18.88% NA -1.38% -0.77%
3 Month -29.06% NA 1.80% 1.06%
6 Month -6.31% NA 5.19% 4.42%
1 Year 0.58% NA 16.86% 16.21%
3 Year -42.98% NA 16.93% 18.47%

Lancor Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.40
27.70
Week Low/High 25.40
30.00
Month Low/High 25.40
33.00
YEAR Low/High 24.60
45.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
76.00

