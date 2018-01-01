JUST IN
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 532275 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE394C01023
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 0.63 -0.03
(-4.55%)
OPEN

0.65

 HIGH

0.69

 LOW

0.63
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1991,Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd engaged in the wellness and leisure sectors. The Company is part of the S. Kumar's group, and is focused on developing its leisure brand under two entities, Landmarc and Mikanos. Landmarc is the brand used for family entertainment centers (FEC) and Mikanos for nightclubs. It has set up an FEC on its Company-owned 100,000 square feet mill land i...

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   50
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.73 0.66 10.61
Other Income 0.02 -
Total Income 0.73 0.68 7.35
Total Expenses 0.55 3.81 -85.56
Operating Profit 0.18 -3.14 105.73
Net Profit 0.07 -3.39 102.06
Equity Capital 80 80 -
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TV Vision 16.05 4.90 56.08
Sagar Prod. 13.73 -0.07 55.06
Cinevista 9.50 0.96 54.58
Landmarc Leisur. 0.63 -4.55 50.40
Galaxy Ent.Corp. 19.50 -2.99 49.20
Shalimar Prod. 0.49 0.00 48.23
KSS 0.21 -4.55 44.85
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.98
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.55% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.08% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -11.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.63
0.69
Week Low/High 0.63
1.00
Month Low/High 0.63
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.48
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
21.00

