Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd

Incorporated in 1991,Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd engaged in the wellness and leisure sectors. The Company is part of the S. Kumar's group, and is focused on developing its leisure brand under two entities, Landmarc and Mikanos. Landmarc is the brand used for family entertainment centers (FEC) and Mikanos for nightclubs. It has set up an FEC on its Company-owned 100,000 square feet mill land i...> More