You are here » Home
» Company
» Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 532275
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE394C01023
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
0.63
|
-0.03
(-4.55%)
|
OPEN
0.65
|
HIGH
0.69
|
LOW
0.63
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.66
|VOLUME
|32929
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.48
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|0.63
|Buy Qty
|5059.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.65
|CLOSE
|0.66
|VOLUME
|32929
|52-Week high
|1.05
|52-Week low
|0.48
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50
|Buy Price
|0.63
|Buy Qty
|5059.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|50.40
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd.
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd
Incorporated in 1991,Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd engaged in the wellness and leisure sectors. The Company is part of the S. Kumar's group, and is focused on developing its leisure brand under two entities, Landmarc and Mikanos. Landmarc is the brand used for family entertainment centers (FEC) and Mikanos for nightclubs. It has set up an FEC on its Company-owned 100,000 square feet mill land i...> More
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.08%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-11.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.63
|
|0.69
|Week Low/High
|0.63
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.63
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.48
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|21.00
Quick Links for Landmarc Leisure Corporation: