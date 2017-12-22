Laser Diamonds Ltd.
|BSE: 531164
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE995E01015
|BSE 10:55 | 23 Jan
|Laser Diamonds Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Laser Diamonds Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.74
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.77
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|0.74
|52-Week low
|0.74
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Laser Diamonds Ltd.
Laser Diamonds was incorporated as a public limited company on 6 January, 1995. The main activity of the company is manufacturing of polished diamonds out of rough diamonds. The company also engages in the purchase, sale, and export of precious stones in India and internationally. It primarily sells unassorted, sawn, unworked, cleaved, or bruted diamonds....> More
Laser Diamonds Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
Laser Diamonds Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.2
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.2
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.22
|0.05
|340
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.05
|60
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.05
|60
|Equity Capital
|4.01
|4.01
|-
Laser Diamonds Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Classic Diamonds
|0.46
|-4.17
|1.80
|Vaishnavi Gold
|0.76
|-3.80
|1.50
|Punit Commercial
|17.90
|1.99
|0.43
|Laser Diamond
|0.74
|-3.90
|0.30
|Anshuni Commerc.
|3.99
|1.79
|0.10
Laser Diamonds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Laser Diamonds Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-61.66%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Laser Diamonds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.74
|
|0.74
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.74
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.74
|YEAR Low/High
|0.74
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.74
|
|12.00
