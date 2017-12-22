JUST IN
Laser Diamonds Ltd.

BSE: 531164 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE995E01015
BSE 10:55 | 23 Jan Laser Diamonds Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Laser Diamonds Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.74
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.77
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 0.74
52-Week low 0.74
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Laser Diamonds Ltd.

Laser Diamonds Ltd

Laser Diamonds was incorporated as a public limited company on 6 January, 1995. The main activity of the company is manufacturing of polished diamonds out of rough diamonds. The company also engages in the purchase, sale, and export of precious stones in India and internationally. It primarily sells unassorted, sawn, unworked, cleaved, or bruted diamonds....> More

Laser Diamonds Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Laser Diamonds Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.2 -
Total Expenses 0.22 0.05 340
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.05 60
Net Profit -0.02 -0.05 60
Equity Capital 4.01 4.01 -
Laser Diamonds Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Classic Diamonds 0.46 -4.17 1.80
Vaishnavi Gold 0.76 -3.80 1.50
Punit Commercial 17.90 1.99 0.43
Laser Diamond 0.74 -3.90 0.30
Anshuni Commerc. 3.99 1.79 0.10
Laser Diamonds Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 100.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 0.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.00
Laser Diamonds Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -61.66% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Laser Diamonds Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.74
0.74
Week Low/High 0.00
0.74
Month Low/High 0.00
0.74
YEAR Low/High 0.74
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.74
12.00

