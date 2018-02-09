JUST IN
Laurel Organics Ltd.

BSE: 530313 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE285U01017
BSE 14:37 | 12 Mar 51.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

51.55

 HIGH

51.55

 LOW

51.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Laurel Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 51.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.55
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 51.55
52-Week low 20.00
P/E 11.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 51.55
Buy Qty 13300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Laurel Organics Ltd.

Laurel Organics Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'93, Laurel Organics (formerly Dolphin Organics) is promoted by A K Bansal, K S Varma, Atul Sharma, A P Godiyal, D K Gupta and R K Bansal. The company set up a bulk drug manufacturing unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, at a project cost of Rs 10.41 cr. It came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in May '95. The company p...> More

Laurel Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] -11.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Laurel Organics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.93 -
Other Income 0.15 -
Total Income 24.09 -
Total Expenses 21.76 0.26 8269.23
Operating Profit 2.33 -0.26 996.15
Net Profit 2.12 -0.35 705.71
Equity Capital 7.39 7.39 -
Laurel Organics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Smruthi Organic 103.00 -2.83 39.35
Shree Ganesh Rem 43.00 0.00 38.57
Panch.Organics 76.00 3.12 38.15
Laurel Organics 51.55 0.00 38.10
Celestial Biolab 14.55 -3.00 32.87
Arvind Remedies 4.70 -4.86 32.02
Ortin Labs. 18.75 0.00 31.76
Laurel Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.45
Indian Public 36.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.56
Laurel Organics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 133.79% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 133.79% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Laurel Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.55
51.55
Week Low/High 51.55
52.00
Month Low/High 51.55
52.00
YEAR Low/High 20.00
52.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
52.00

