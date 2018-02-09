Laurel Organics Ltd.
|BSE: 530313
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE285U01017
|BSE 14:37 | 12 Mar
|51.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
51.55
|
HIGH
51.55
|
LOW
51.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Laurel Organics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
About Laurel Organics Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'93, Laurel Organics (formerly Dolphin Organics) is promoted by A K Bansal, K S Varma, Atul Sharma, A P Godiyal, D K Gupta and R K Bansal. The company set up a bulk drug manufacturing unit at Gurgaon, Haryana, at a project cost of Rs 10.41 cr. It came out with a public issue in Feb.'95 to part-finance the project. Commercial production commenced in May '95.
Laurel Organics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|38
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.43
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-4.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-11.99
Laurel Organics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.93
|-
|Other Income
|0.15
|-
|Total Income
|24.09
|-
|Total Expenses
|21.76
|0.26
|8269.23
|Operating Profit
|2.33
|-0.26
|996.15
|Net Profit
|2.12
|-0.35
|705.71
|Equity Capital
|7.39
|7.39
|-
Laurel Organics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Smruthi Organic
|103.00
|-2.83
|39.35
|Shree Ganesh Rem
|43.00
|0.00
|38.57
|Panch.Organics
|76.00
|3.12
|38.15
|Laurel Organics
|51.55
|0.00
|38.10
|Celestial Biolab
|14.55
|-3.00
|32.87
|Arvind Remedies
|4.70
|-4.86
|32.02
|Ortin Labs.
|18.75
|0.00
|31.76
Laurel Organics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Laurel Organics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|133.79%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|133.79%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Laurel Organics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.55
|
|51.55
|Week Low/High
|51.55
|
|52.00
|Month Low/High
|51.55
|
|52.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.00
|
|52.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|52.00
