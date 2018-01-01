JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 531134 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE252K01026
BSE 14:57 | 01 Nov Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.54
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.56
VOLUME 2201
52-Week high 0.54
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.54
Sell Qty 19299.00
OPEN 0.54
CLOSE 0.56
VOLUME 2201
52-Week high 0.54
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.54
Sell Qty 19299.00

About Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd.

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd

Le Waterina Resorts and Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1987. The company offers a Resort & Spa at Sriperumbudur by the lake and a Boutique hotel in Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam by the sea. Le Waterina Resort & Spa, located at Sriperumbudur offers 140 rooms, Restaurants, Spa and other facilities is catering to the multinationals in and around the Sriperumbuthur Sez . Le Waterina th...> More

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 1.56 2.58 -39.53
Other Income -
Total Income 1.56 2.58 -39.53
Total Expenses 1.58 2.42 -34.71
Operating Profit -0.02 0.16 -112.5
Net Profit -0.85 -0.84 -1.19
Equity Capital 6.66 6.66 -
> More on Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Financials Results

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sterling Green 16.15 0.00 6.85
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60
Hotel Rugby 2.25 -4.66 3.22
Woodsvilla 7.11 -4.95 2.14
Sunlake Resort 0.57 0.00 0.46
> More on Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Peer Group

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.48
> More on Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -54.62% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.54
0.54
Week Low/High 0.00
0.54
Month Low/High 0.00
0.54
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.54
All TIME Low/High 0.13
15.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels: