Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 531134
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE252K01026
|
BSE
14:57 | 01 Nov
|
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.56
|VOLUME
|2201
|52-Week high
|0.54
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.54
|Sell Qty
|19299.00
About Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd.
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd
Le Waterina Resorts and Hotels Limited was incorporated in the year 1987. The company offers a Resort & Spa at Sriperumbudur by the lake and a Boutique hotel in Thiruvanmiyur Kottivakkam by the sea.
Le Waterina Resort & Spa, located at Sriperumbudur offers 140 rooms, Restaurants, Spa and other facilities is catering to the multinationals in and around the Sriperumbuthur Sez .
Le Waterina th...> More
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-54.62%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Le Waterina Resorts & Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.54
|
|0.54
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.54
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.54
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.54
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|15.00
