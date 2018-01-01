Lead Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531288
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE531D01010
|BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar
|10.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
10.55
|
HIGH
10.55
|
LOW
10.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Lead Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.55
|VOLUME
|148
|52-Week high
|10.55
|52-Week low
|5.01
|P/E
|5.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|10.55
|Buy Qty
|353.00
|Sell Price
|10.95
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|5.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Lead Financial Services Ltd.
Lead Financial Services Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. Its activities include investment, financing, and consultancy services. The company is based in New Delhi, India Lead Financial Services (LEADFIN) was incorporated in 1993. Earlier known as Privy Financial Services, it got its present name with effect from September 5, 2003.
Lead Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.67
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine M
-
Quarterly Disclosures Under Reg. 13(3) For Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Lead Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.42
|0.25
|68
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.43
|0.25
|72
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|0.19
|31.58
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.06
|200
|Net Profit
|0.18
|0.05
|260
|Equity Capital
|3.3
|3.3
|-
Lead Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jhaveri Credits
|5.61
|-4.92
|3.62
|Ankush Finstock
|5.89
|0.00
|3.53
|SSPN FINANCE
|18.50
|8.82
|3.50
|Lead Financial S
|10.55
|0.00
|3.48
|SYMBIOX INV
|1.11
|-3.48
|3.47
|Seven Hill Inds.
|2.66
|0.00
|3.46
|Shalimar Agencie
|11.50
|-4.17
|3.45
Lead Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lead Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|32.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|74.38%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lead Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.55
|
|10.55
|Week Low/High
|9.18
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|7.95
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.01
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.15
|
|110.00
