Lead Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531288 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE531D01010
BSE 14:57 | 12 Mar 10.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

10.55

 HIGH

10.55

 LOW

10.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lead Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.55
VOLUME 148
52-Week high 10.55
52-Week low 5.01
P/E 5.93
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 10.55
Buy Qty 353.00
Sell Price 10.95
Sell Qty 150.00
About Lead Financial Services Ltd.

Lead Financial Services Ltd

Lead Financial Services Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. Its activities include investment, financing, and consultancy services. The company is based in New Delhi, India Lead Financial Services (LEADFIN) was incorporated in 1993. Earlier known as Privy Financial Services, it got its present name with effect from September 5, 2003. The company is part a group, which...> More

Lead Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lead Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.42 0.25 68
Other Income -
Total Income 0.43 0.25 72
Total Expenses 0.25 0.19 31.58
Operating Profit 0.18 0.06 200
Net Profit 0.18 0.05 260
Equity Capital 3.3 3.3 -
> More on Lead Financial Services Ltd Financials Results

Lead Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jhaveri Credits 5.61 -4.92 3.62
Ankush Finstock 5.89 0.00 3.53
SSPN FINANCE 18.50 8.82 3.50
Lead Financial S 10.55 0.00 3.48
SYMBIOX INV 1.11 -3.48 3.47
Seven Hill Inds. 2.66 0.00 3.46
Shalimar Agencie 11.50 -4.17 3.45
> More on Lead Financial Services Ltd Peer Group

Lead Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.23
Banks/FIs 0.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.45
> More on Lead Financial Services Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lead Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 32.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 74.38% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lead Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.55
10.55
Week Low/High 9.18
11.00
Month Low/High 7.95
11.00
YEAR Low/High 5.01
11.00
All TIME Low/High 4.15
110.00

