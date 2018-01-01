JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ledo Tea Company Ltd

Ledo Tea Company Ltd.

BSE: 508306 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE643B01017
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 06 Mar 66.45 -3.45
(-4.94%)
OPEN

66.45

 HIGH

66.45

 LOW

66.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ledo Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 66.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 69.90
VOLUME 105
52-Week high 93.00
52-Week low 65.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 66.45
Buy Qty 153.00
Sell Price 73.35
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 66.45
CLOSE 69.90
VOLUME 105
52-Week high 93.00
52-Week low 65.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 66.45
Buy Qty 153.00
Sell Price 73.35
Sell Qty 10.00

About Ledo Tea Company Ltd.

Ledo Tea Company Ltd

Incorporated on 19 Apr.'83 to acquire Ledo Tea Estate, Assam, from Duncans Agro Industries, Ledo Tea Company was promoted by R S Singhania and his associates. The company's estate in Assam is situated in the highly productive tea growing area of upper Assam and is well-known for the good quality of tea. The estate has a modern processing factory, capable of producing both orthodox and C T C pro...> More

Ledo Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Aug 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ledo Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.63 2.79 30.11
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 3.63 2.84 27.82
Total Expenses 3.89 2.79 39.43
Operating Profit -0.26 0.05 -620
Net Profit -0.52 -0.2 -160
Equity Capital 0.86 0.86 -
> More on Ledo Tea Company Ltd Financials Results

Ledo Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Ledo Tea 66.45 -4.94 5.71
Rubber Products 6.45 4.20 2.64
Arcuttipore Tea 1.22 -4.69 0.61
> More on Ledo Tea Company Ltd Peer Group

Ledo Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.40
> More on Ledo Tea Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ledo Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.94% NA 0.18% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.44% -0.80%
3 Month NA NA 1.75% 1.03%
6 Month -22.51% NA 5.13% 4.39%
1 Year -28.55% NA 16.80% 16.18%
3 Year NA NA 16.86% 18.43%

Ledo Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 66.45
66.45
Week Low/High 66.45
70.00
Month Low/High 66.45
77.00
YEAR Low/High 65.20
93.00
All TIME Low/High 15.25
141.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ledo Tea Company: