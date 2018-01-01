Ledo Tea Company Ltd

Incorporated on 19 Apr.'83 to acquire Ledo Tea Estate, Assam, from Duncans Agro Industries, Ledo Tea Company was promoted by R S Singhania and his associates. The company's estate in Assam is situated in the highly productive tea growing area of upper Assam and is well-known for the good quality of tea. The estate has a modern processing factory, capable of producing both orthodox and C T C pro...> More