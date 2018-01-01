Ledo Tea Company Ltd.
|BSE: 508306
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE643B01017
|BSE LIVE 15:15 | 06 Mar
|66.45
|
-3.45
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
66.45
|
HIGH
66.45
|
LOW
66.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ledo Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|66.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|69.90
|VOLUME
|105
|52-Week high
|93.00
|52-Week low
|65.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|66.45
|Buy Qty
|153.00
|Sell Price
|73.35
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ledo Tea Company Ltd.
Incorporated on 19 Apr.'83 to acquire Ledo Tea Estate, Assam, from Duncans Agro Industries, Ledo Tea Company was promoted by R S Singhania and his associates. The company's estate in Assam is situated in the highly productive tea growing area of upper Assam and is well-known for the good quality of tea. The estate has a modern processing factory, capable of producing both orthodox and C T C pro...
Ledo Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Aug 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.90
Ledo Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.63
|2.79
|30.11
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|3.63
|2.84
|27.82
|Total Expenses
|3.89
|2.79
|39.43
|Operating Profit
|-0.26
|0.05
|-620
|Net Profit
|-0.52
|-0.2
|-160
|Equity Capital
|0.86
|0.86
|-
Ledo Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|V R Woodart
|7.73
|4.88
|11.51
|Cochin Malabar
|46.35
|-4.92
|8.20
|Bansisons Tea
|9.05
|4.62
|5.73
|Ledo Tea
|66.45
|-4.94
|5.71
|Rubber Products
|6.45
|4.20
|2.64
|Arcuttipore Tea
|1.22
|-4.69
|0.61
Ledo Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ledo Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.94%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.75%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|-22.51%
|NA
|5.13%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-28.55%
|NA
|16.80%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.86%
|18.43%
Ledo Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|66.45
|
|66.45
|Week Low/High
|66.45
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|66.45
|
|77.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.20
|
|93.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.25
|
|141.00
