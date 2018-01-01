JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd.

BSE: 517415 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE791B01014
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 3.55 -0.06
(-1.66%)
OPEN

3.55

 HIGH

3.55

 LOW

3.54
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 3305
52-Week high 6.24
52-Week low 1.91
P/E 118.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.55
Sell Qty 8933.00
OPEN 3.55
CLOSE 3.61
VOLUME 3305
52-Week high 6.24
52-Week low 1.91
P/E 118.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.55
Sell Qty 8933.00

About Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd.

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) was incorported in 1988 and is promoted by a group of professionals with vast experience in computer applications. It is a 100% EOU with its STP unit at Bhubaneshwar and a corporate office in Calcutta. The company specialises in software packaging and development of customised packages in imaging and office automation. It has already developed packages like Image Se...> More

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 118.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.54 0.65 -16.92
Other Income 0.09 0.05 80
Total Income 0.64 0.71 -9.86
Total Expenses 0.61 0.69 -11.59
Operating Profit 0.03 0.02 50
Net Profit 0.02 0.01 100
Equity Capital 55.77 55.77 -
> More on Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Financials Results

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Avance Tech. 1.16 1.75 22.99
Zylog Systems 3.71 -0.27 21.89
Informed Techn. 52.30 -0.10 21.81
Lee & Nee Soft. 3.55 -1.66 19.80
Indian Infotech 0.19 0.00 19.11
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
> More on Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Peer Group

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.11
> More on Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.74% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.01% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 14.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 39.22% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.73% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 25.44% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.54
3.55
Week Low/High 3.54
4.00
Month Low/High 3.54
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.91
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.81
149.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Lee & Nee Software (Exports):