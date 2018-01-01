You are here » Home
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd.
|BSE: 517415
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE791B01014
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
3.55
|
-0.06
(-1.66%)
|
OPEN
3.55
|
HIGH
3.55
|
LOW
3.54
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.61
|VOLUME
|3305
|52-Week high
|6.24
|52-Week low
|1.91
|P/E
|118.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.55
|Sell Qty
|8933.00
About Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd.
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) was incorported in 1988 and is promoted by a group of professionals with vast experience in computer applications. It is a 100% EOU with its STP unit at Bhubaneshwar and a corporate office in Calcutta.
The company specialises in software packaging and development of customised packages in imaging and office automation. It has already developed packages like Image Se...> More
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - Financial Results
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - Peer Group
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.74%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.01%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|14.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|39.22%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.73%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|25.44%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Lee & Nee Software (Exports) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.54
|
|3.55
|Week Low/High
|3.54
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.54
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.91
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.81
|
|149.00
