Liberty Shoes Ltd.
|BSE: 526596
|Sector: Others
|NSE: LIBERTSHOE
|ISIN Code: INE557B01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|202.45
|
0.70
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
201.75
|
HIGH
204.70
|
LOW
200.90
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|202.50
|
0.55
(0.27%)
|
OPEN
202.00
|
HIGH
206.90
|
LOW
201.00
|OPEN
|201.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|201.75
|VOLUME
|12557
|52-Week high
|308.90
|52-Week low
|160.00
|P/E
|59.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|345
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|202.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|201.95
|VOLUME
|22703
|52-Week high
|310.00
|52-Week low
|160.00
|P/E
|59.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|345
|Buy Price
|202.45
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|202.85
|Sell Qty
|14.00
|OPEN
|201.75
|CLOSE
|201.75
|VOLUME
|12557
|52-Week high
|308.90
|52-Week low
|160.00
|P/E
|59.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|345
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|202.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|201.95
|VOLUME
|22703
|52-Week high
|310.00
|52-Week low
|160.00
|P/E
|59.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|344.97
|Buy Price
|202.45
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|202.85
|Sell Qty
|14.00
About Liberty Shoes Ltd.
Liberty Shoes (LSL), incorporated in Sep.'86 as a public limited company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling leather & non-leather shoes, leather shoe uppers and leather garments. In 1991, LSL set up a joint venture to manufacture shoes, and in Dec 1995 it was discontinued. LSL has floated its maiden public issue at a premium of Rs. 89 to part-finance the project to manufactu...> More
Liberty Shoes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|345
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|96.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.10
Announcement
-
-
Standalone Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Statement Of The Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday The 24Th Day Of January 2018
-
Liberty Shoes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|163.18
|126.91
|28.58
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.16
|25
|Total Income
|163.38
|127.08
|28.56
|Total Expenses
|151.51
|117.49
|28.96
|Operating Profit
|11.87
|9.59
|23.77
|Net Profit
|2.66
|1.15
|131.3
|Equity Capital
|17.04
|17.04
|-
Liberty Shoes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Khadim India
|664.85
|-0.72
|1194.74
|Sreeleathers
|235.55
|1.14
|592.64
|Bhartiya Intl.
|398.90
|-2.37
|485.06
|Liberty Shoes
|202.45
|0.35
|344.97
|Superhouse Ltd
|143.35
|0.00
|158.12
|Super Tannery
|5.56
|-4.96
|60.05
|Lawreshwar Poly.
|37.65
|1.35
|51.51
Liberty Shoes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Liberty Shoes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|-6.21%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.33%
|-14.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.22%
|-15.54%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.35%
|-0.42%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|26.06%
|25.15%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-24.99%
|-26.31%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Liberty Shoes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|200.90
|
|204.70
|Week Low/High
|196.00
|
|215.00
|Month Low/High
|196.00
|
|245.00
|YEAR Low/High
|160.00
|
|309.00
|All TIME Low/High
|18.65
|
|351.00
Quick Links for Liberty Shoes:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices