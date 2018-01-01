JUST IN
Liberty Shoes Ltd.

BSE: 526596 Sector: Others
NSE: LIBERTSHOE ISIN Code: INE557B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 202.45 0.70
(0.35%)
OPEN

201.75

 HIGH

204.70

 LOW

200.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 202.50 0.55
(0.27%)
OPEN

202.00

 HIGH

206.90

 LOW

201.00
About Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Liberty Shoes Ltd

Liberty Shoes (LSL), incorporated in Sep.'86 as a public limited company, engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling leather & non-leather shoes, leather shoe uppers and leather garments. In 1991, LSL set up a joint venture to manufacture shoes, and in Dec 1995 it was discontinued. LSL has floated its maiden public issue at a premium of Rs. 89 to part-finance the project to manufactu...

Liberty Shoes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   345
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Liberty Shoes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 163.18 126.91 28.58
Other Income 0.2 0.16 25
Total Income 163.38 127.08 28.56
Total Expenses 151.51 117.49 28.96
Operating Profit 11.87 9.59 23.77
Net Profit 2.66 1.15 131.3
Equity Capital 17.04 17.04 -
Liberty Shoes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Khadim India 664.85 -0.72 1194.74
Sreeleathers 235.55 1.14 592.64
Bhartiya Intl. 398.90 -2.37 485.06
Liberty Shoes 202.45 0.35 344.97
Superhouse Ltd 143.35 0.00 158.12
Super Tannery 5.56 -4.96 60.05
Lawreshwar Poly. 37.65 1.35 51.51
Liberty Shoes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.37
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.01
Liberty Shoes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.43% -6.21% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.33% -14.01% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.22% -15.54% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.35% -0.42% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 26.06% 25.15% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -24.99% -26.31% 17.24% 19.01%

Liberty Shoes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 200.90
204.70
Week Low/High 196.00
215.00
Month Low/High 196.00
245.00
YEAR Low/High 160.00
309.00
All TIME Low/High 18.65
351.00

