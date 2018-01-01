Libord Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511593
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE212B01011
|BSE LIVE 15:24 | 09 Mar
|14.39
|
-0.21
(-1.44%)
|
OPEN
14.40
|
HIGH
14.40
|
LOW
14.39
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Libord Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.60
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|16.19
|52-Week low
|7.20
|P/E
|159.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.39
|Sell Qty
|148.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|159.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Libord Finance Ltd.
Libord Finance Ltd , a Non Banking Finance Company registered with RBI has been providing financial and management consultancy services to corporates across India. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More
Libord Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|159.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.39
Announcement
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 31St January 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
Libord Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.37
|0.16
|131.25
|Other Income
|0.06
|-
|Total Income
|0.37
|0.22
|68.18
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|0.25
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.03
|500
|Net Profit
|0.05
|-0.01
|600
|Equity Capital
|12
|8
|-
Libord Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Capital India
|49.65
|0.00
|17.38
|R R Fin. Cons.
|15.70
|4.67
|17.36
|S R G Securities
|44.60
|4.94
|17.30
|Libord Fin.
|14.39
|-1.44
|17.27
|Sunshine Capital
|13.23
|0.00
|17.23
|Integ. Capital
|4.72
|0.00
|17.09
|Integra Capital
|36.10
|4.49
|16.97
Libord Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Libord Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.57%
|1 Month
|2.79%
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.54%
|3 Month
|19.92%
|NA
|2.14%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.67%
|1 Year
|76.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|79.88%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.75%
Libord Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.39
|
|14.40
|Week Low/High
|14.39
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|14.00
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.20
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|28.00
Quick Links for Libord Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices