Libord Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511593 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE212B01011
BSE LIVE 15:24 | 09 Mar 14.39 -0.21
(-1.44%)
OPEN

14.40

 HIGH

14.40

 LOW

14.39
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Libord Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Libord Finance Ltd.

Libord Finance Ltd

Libord Finance Ltd , a Non Banking Finance Company registered with RBI has been providing financial and management consultancy services to corporates across India. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More

Libord Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 159.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Libord Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.37 0.16 131.25
Other Income 0.06 -
Total Income 0.37 0.22 68.18
Total Expenses 0.25 0.25 0
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.03 500
Net Profit 0.05 -0.01 600
Equity Capital 12 8 -
> More on Libord Finance Ltd Financials Results

Libord Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capital India 49.65 0.00 17.38
R R Fin. Cons. 15.70 4.67 17.36
S R G Securities 44.60 4.94 17.30
Libord Fin. 14.39 -1.44 17.27
Sunshine Capital 13.23 0.00 17.23
Integ. Capital 4.72 0.00 17.09
Integra Capital 36.10 4.49 16.97
> More on Libord Finance Ltd Peer Group

Libord Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.14
> More on Libord Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Libord Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.76% NA 0.57% -0.57%
1 Month 2.79% NA -1.06% -0.54%
3 Month 19.92% NA 2.14% 1.30%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.67%
1 Year 76.56% NA 17.24% 16.49%
3 Year 79.88% NA 17.31% 18.75%

Libord Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.39
14.40
Week Low/High 14.39
15.00
Month Low/High 14.00
16.00
YEAR Low/High 7.20
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
28.00

