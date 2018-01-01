Libord Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531027
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE267E01019
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|11.00
|
0.50
(4.76%)
|
OPEN
11.00
|
HIGH
11.00
|
LOW
11.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Libord Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|11.50
|52-Week low
|6.80
|P/E
|45.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.00
|Sell Qty
|300.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|45.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Libord Securities Ltd.
Libord Securities Ltd. has been engaged in trading of securities and making investment in securities and renders a variety of financial and corporate advisory services. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More
Libord Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|45.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.49
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 31St January 2018.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017
-
Libord Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.09
|77.78
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.09
|77.78
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.05
|80
|Operating Profit
|0.07
|0.03
|133.33
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Equity Capital
|5
|5
|-
Libord Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vintage Secur.
|15.22
|4.97
|5.59
|Modern Shares
|19.00
|-4.76
|5.57
|Onesource Ideas
|18.00
|-1.91
|5.54
|Libord Sec.
|11.00
|4.76
|5.50
|Typhoon Fin Ser
|18.30
|4.87
|5.49
|V B Desai Fin.
|12.00
|1.27
|5.44
|JPT Securities
|18.05
|-5.00
|5.43
Libord Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Libord Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|23.60%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.15%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|83.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Libord Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.00
|
|11.00
|Week Low/High
|10.50
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|10.45
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.80
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|35.00
