Libord Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531027 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE267E01019
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 11.00 0.50
(4.76%)
OPEN

11.00

 HIGH

11.00

 LOW

11.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Libord Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 11.50
52-Week low 6.80
P/E 45.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.00
Sell Qty 300.00
About Libord Securities Ltd.

Libord Securities Ltd

Libord Securities Ltd. has been engaged in trading of securities and making investment in securities and renders a variety of financial and corporate advisory services. The company was incorporated in the year 1994....> More

Libord Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 45.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Libord Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.09 77.78
Other Income -
Total Income 0.16 0.09 77.78
Total Expenses 0.09 0.05 80
Operating Profit 0.07 0.03 133.33
Net Profit 0.04 0.02 100
Equity Capital 5 5 -
Libord Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vintage Secur. 15.22 4.97 5.59
Modern Shares 19.00 -4.76 5.57
Onesource Ideas 18.00 -1.91 5.54
Libord Sec. 11.00 4.76 5.50
Typhoon Fin Ser 18.30 4.87 5.49
V B Desai Fin. 12.00 1.27 5.44
JPT Securities 18.05 -5.00 5.43
Libord Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.82
Banks/FIs 0.62
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.74
Libord Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.26% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.60% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.15% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 83.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Libord Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.00
11.00
Week Low/High 10.50
11.00
Month Low/High 10.45
12.00
YEAR Low/High 6.80
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
35.00

