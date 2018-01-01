JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » LIC Housing Finance Ltd

LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500253 Sector: Financials
NSE: LICHSGFIN ISIN Code: INE115A01026
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 490.70 7.25
(1.50%)
OPEN

485.00

 HIGH

491.55

 LOW

483.50
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 488.55 5.25
(1.09%)
OPEN

489.75

 HIGH

489.90

 LOW

483.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 485.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 483.45
VOLUME 34548
52-Week high 794.10
52-Week low 477.50
P/E 12.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24,763
Buy Price 490.20
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 490.70
Sell Qty 31.00
OPEN 485.00
CLOSE 483.45
VOLUME 34548
52-Week high 794.10
52-Week low 477.50
P/E 12.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24,763
Buy Price 490.20
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 490.70
Sell Qty 31.00

About LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is one of thelargest Housing Finance company in India. The company is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase, construction, repairs and renovation of houses/flats to individuals, corporate bodies, builders and co-operative housing societies and has its operations within India. They provide loans for homes, construction activities, its corporate housing sch...> More

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24,763
EPS - TTM () [*S] 39.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.51
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   310.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 231.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3738.1 3527.93 5.96
Other Income 29.48 20.79 41.8
Total Income 3767.58 3548.72 6.17
Total Expenses 193.72 183.54 5.55
Operating Profit 3573.86 3365.18 6.2
Net Profit 491.07 499.26 -1.64
Equity Capital 100.93 100.93 -
> More on LIC Housing Finance Ltd Financials Results

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bajaj Holdings 2748.00 1.41 30582.49
IIFL Holdings 841.95 4.20 26820.32
M & M Fin. Serv. 414.25 -1.39 25590.29
LIC Housing Fin. 490.70 1.50 24763.18
Rural Elec.Corp. 124.10 -3.08 24508.76
Edelweiss.Fin. 260.70 0.33 23820.16
Power Fin.Corpn. 87.00 -6.60 22968.70
> More on LIC Housing Finance Ltd Peer Group

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.31
Banks/FIs 0.91
FIIs 34.07
Insurance 1.87
Mutual Funds 3.79
Indian Public 8.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.97
> More on LIC Housing Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/06 CD Equisearch Accumulate 743 PDF IconDetails
27/04 HDFC Securities Sell 676 PDF IconDetails
26/04 Motilal Oswal Neutral 676 PDF IconDetails
17/01 Prabhudas Lilladher Accumulate 532 PDF IconDetails
08/12 CD Equisearch Buy 553 PDF IconDetails
> More on LIC Housing Finance Ltd Research Reports

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.42% -3.65% -0.02% -0.96%
1 Month -5.84% -4.55% -1.63% -0.93%
3 Month -11.02% -13.74% 1.54% 0.90%
6 Month -25.67% -25.88% 4.92% 4.26%
1 Year -13.18% -13.91% 16.56% 16.03%
3 Year 5.55% 1.88% 16.63% 18.28%

LIC Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 483.50
491.55
Week Low/High 477.50
523.00
Month Low/High 477.50
536.00
YEAR Low/High 477.50
794.00
All TIME Low/High 4.40
794.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for LIC Housing Finance: