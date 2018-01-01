LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500253
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: LICHSGFIN
|ISIN Code: INE115A01026
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|490.70
|
7.25
(1.50%)
|
OPEN
485.00
|
HIGH
491.55
|
LOW
483.50
|NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|488.55
|
5.25
(1.09%)
|
OPEN
489.75
|
HIGH
489.90
|
LOW
483.30
|OPEN
|485.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|483.45
|VOLUME
|34548
|52-Week high
|794.10
|52-Week low
|477.50
|P/E
|12.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24,763
|Buy Price
|490.20
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|490.70
|Sell Qty
|31.00
|OPEN
|489.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|483.30
|VOLUME
|985597
|52-Week high
|794.00
|52-Week low
|476.60
|P/E
|12.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24,763
|Buy Price
|488.45
|Buy Qty
|24.00
|Sell Price
|488.55
|Sell Qty
|825.00
About LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is one of thelargest Housing Finance company in India. The company is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase, construction, repairs and renovation of houses/flats to individuals, corporate bodies, builders and co-operative housing societies and has its operations within India. They provide loans for homes, construction activities, its corporate housing sch...> More
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24,763
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|39.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.51
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|310.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.28
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|231.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.12
News
-
Tata Motors, LIC Housing among 46 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-week low
-
LIC Housing, Corporation Bank among 29 stocks that hit 52-week low
-
Rebound in disbursal of loans may stabilise LIC Housing's profitability
-
LIC Housing likely to see its profitability stabilising from March quarter
-
Weak Q3 for LIC Housing Finance, net profit down 1.35% Y-o-Y
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
LIC Housing Finance Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3738.1
|3527.93
|5.96
|Other Income
|29.48
|20.79
|41.8
|Total Income
|3767.58
|3548.72
|6.17
|Total Expenses
|193.72
|183.54
|5.55
|Operating Profit
|3573.86
|3365.18
|6.2
|Net Profit
|491.07
|499.26
|-1.64
|Equity Capital
|100.93
|100.93
|-
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bajaj Holdings
|2748.00
|1.41
|30582.49
|IIFL Holdings
|841.95
|4.20
|26820.32
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|414.25
|-1.39
|25590.29
|LIC Housing Fin.
|490.70
|1.50
|24763.18
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|124.10
|-3.08
|24508.76
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|260.70
|0.33
|23820.16
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|87.00
|-6.60
|22968.70
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - Research Reports
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.42%
|-3.65%
|-0.02%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-5.84%
|-4.55%
|-1.63%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-11.02%
|-13.74%
|1.54%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-25.67%
|-25.88%
|4.92%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-13.18%
|-13.91%
|16.56%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|5.55%
|1.88%
|16.63%
|18.28%
LIC Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|483.50
|
|491.55
|Week Low/High
|477.50
|
|523.00
|Month Low/High
|477.50
|
|536.00
|YEAR Low/High
|477.50
|
|794.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.40
|
|794.00
