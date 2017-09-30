JUST IN
Lime Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 507759 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE891G01011
BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 70.00 2.50
(3.70%)
OPEN

70.80

 HIGH

70.80

 LOW

65.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lime Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lime Chemicals Ltd.

Lime Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, Lime Chemicals Limited (LCL) is engaged in the business of manufacture of Calcium Carbonate. It is Chaired by R H Meghani & Managed by H I Dawoodani. A rights issue was made during 1996 to its existing shareholders and also detachable and tradeable warrants was issued to the shareholders. In 1995-96, LCL enchanced its installed capacity of calcium c...> More

Lime Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -43.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lime Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.25 11.08 19.58
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 13.27 11.1 19.55
Total Expenses 10.94 9.48 15.4
Operating Profit 2.33 1.62 43.83
Net Profit 2.06 1.38 49.28
Equity Capital 5.9 3.26 -
Lime Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Daikaffil Chem 62.65 -0.16 37.59
Jayshree Chem. 12.61 -1.48 36.99
Resonance Speci. 31.80 -0.63 36.70
Lime Chemicals 70.00 3.70 34.16
Modipon 28.50 0.71 33.00
Jyoti Resins 71.05 4.95 28.42
Dynamic Inds. 86.00 -0.23 26.06
Lime Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.31
Banks/FIs 1.31
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 61.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.68
Lime Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.49% NA 0.19% -0.80%
1 Month -4.44% NA -1.43% -0.76%
3 Month 40.14% NA 1.75% 1.07%
6 Month NA NA 5.13% 4.43%
1 Year NA NA 16.80% 16.22%
3 Year 1547.06% NA 16.87% 18.48%

Lime Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 65.00
70.80
Week Low/High 65.00
72.00
Month Low/High 65.00
75.00
YEAR Low/High 24.15
75.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
110.00

