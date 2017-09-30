Lime Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, Lime Chemicals Limited (LCL) is engaged in the business of manufacture of Calcium Carbonate. It is Chaired by R H Meghani & Managed by H I Dawoodani. A rights issue was made during 1996 to its existing shareholders and also detachable and tradeable warrants was issued to the shareholders. In 1995-96, LCL enchanced its installed capacity of calcium c...> More