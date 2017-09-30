Lime Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 507759
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE891G01011
|BSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|70.00
|
2.50
(3.70%)
|
OPEN
70.80
|
HIGH
70.80
|
LOW
65.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Lime Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lime Chemicals Ltd.
Incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, Lime Chemicals Limited (LCL) is engaged in the business of manufacture of Calcium Carbonate. It is Chaired by R H Meghani & Managed by H I Dawoodani. A rights issue was made during 1996 to its existing shareholders and also detachable and tradeable warrants was issued to the shareholders. In 1995-96, LCL enchanced its installed capacity of calcium c...> More
Lime Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-43.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.61
Lime Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.25
|11.08
|19.58
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|13.27
|11.1
|19.55
|Total Expenses
|10.94
|9.48
|15.4
|Operating Profit
|2.33
|1.62
|43.83
|Net Profit
|2.06
|1.38
|49.28
|Equity Capital
|5.9
|3.26
|-
Lime Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Daikaffil Chem
|62.65
|-0.16
|37.59
|Jayshree Chem.
|12.61
|-1.48
|36.99
|Resonance Speci.
|31.80
|-0.63
|36.70
|Lime Chemicals
|70.00
|3.70
|34.16
|Modipon
|28.50
|0.71
|33.00
|Jyoti Resins
|71.05
|4.95
|28.42
|Dynamic Inds.
|86.00
|-0.23
|26.06
Lime Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lime Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.49%
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|-4.44%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|40.14%
|NA
|1.75%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.80%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|1547.06%
|NA
|16.87%
|18.48%
Lime Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|65.00
|
|70.80
|Week Low/High
|65.00
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|65.00
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.15
|
|75.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|110.00
