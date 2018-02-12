JUST IN
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd.

BSE: 517463 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE028C01027
BSE 14:56 | 01 Mar 0.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.50

 HIGH

0.50

 LOW

0.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Linaks Microelectronics Ltd.

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -11.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.34 0.19 78.95
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 0.37 0.21 76.19
Total Expenses 0.52 0.2 160
Operating Profit -0.15 -
Net Profit -0.19 -0.05 -280
Equity Capital 1.73 1.73 -
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dynamic Micro 9.75 4.95 3.36
Pan Electronics 5.77 4.91 2.31
Samtel (India) 1.79 0.00 1.27
Linaks Microelct 0.50 0.00 0.87
Integ. Techno. 1.70 0.00 0.81
Super Domestic 1.50 -3.23 0.65
Procal Elect. 0.66 -4.35 0.23
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.86
Banks/FIs 3.92
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.17
Indian Public 34.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.48
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.50
0.50
Week Low/High 0.00
0.50
Month Low/High 0.50
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.42
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
49.00

