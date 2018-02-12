You are here » Home
» Company
» Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd.
|BSE: 517463
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE028C01027
|
BSE
14:56 | 01 Mar
|
0.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.50
|
HIGH
0.50
|
LOW
0.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|3599
|52-Week high
|0.63
|52-Week low
|0.42
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.50
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.50
|CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|3599
|52-Week high
|0.63
|52-Week low
|0.42
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.50
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Linaks Microelectronics Ltd.
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
LML has been promoted by Mr. Anil Kumar Singh and Mr. Hitesh Prasad Singh and is engged in the manufacture of PCBs. The Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and commenced operations in September, 1987 with an installed capacity for the manufacture of double sided PTH PCB of 5000 sq. mtrs. per annum. In 1992-93 the company expanded it...> More
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Linaks Microelectronics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.34
|0.19
|78.95
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|0.37
|0.21
|76.19
|Total Expenses
|0.52
|0.2
|160
|Operating Profit
|-0.15
|
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.19
|-0.05
|-280
|Equity Capital
|1.73
|1.73
| -
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - Peer Group
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Linaks Microelectronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.50
|
|0.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.50
|Month Low/High
|0.50
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.42
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|49.00
Quick Links for Linaks Microelectronics: