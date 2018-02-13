You are here » Home
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 531241
|Sector: Services
|NSE: LINCPEN
|ISIN Code: INE802B01019
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
431.60
|
6.10
(1.43%)
|
OPEN
432.00
|
HIGH
435.55
|
LOW
426.40
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
422.10
|
-5.95
(-1.39%)
|
OPEN
428.00
|
HIGH
435.15
|
LOW
416.00
|OPEN
|432.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|425.50
|VOLUME
|511
|52-Week high
|530.00
|52-Week low
|220.00
|P/E
|61.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|638
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|428.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|428.05
|VOLUME
|16752
|52-Week high
|532.50
|52-Week low
|220.00
|P/E
|61.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|638
|Buy Price
|419.25
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|422.85
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., the Kolkata headquartered company, manufactures and markets writing instruments and stationery products. The company is the exclusive Indian selling agent of the premium pen range of Mitsubishi Pensils Company, Japan. Linc also have a similar arrangement with Besia, Taiwan to sell non-sharpening pensils and erasers.
The company has two manufacturing facilities at Serak...> More
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.38
|79.35
|3.82
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Income
|82.41
|79.37
|3.83
|Total Expenses
|74.97
|72.48
|3.44
|Operating Profit
|7.44
|6.89
|7.98
|Net Profit
|2.57
|3.05
|-15.74
|Equity Capital
|14.79
|14.79
| -
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.60%
|-4.67%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.81%
|-5.72%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|18.10%
|35.09%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|86.60%
|75.95%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|69.92%
|64.47%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|165.11%
|150.65%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|426.40
|
|435.55
|Week Low/High
|407.05
|
|450.00
|Month Low/High
|407.05
|
|478.00
|YEAR Low/High
|220.00
|
|530.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.00
|
|530.00
