Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 531241 Sector: Services
NSE: LINCPEN ISIN Code: INE802B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 431.60 6.10
(1.43%)
OPEN

432.00

 HIGH

435.55

 LOW

426.40
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 422.10 -5.95
(-1.39%)
OPEN

428.00

 HIGH

435.15

 LOW

416.00
About Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., the Kolkata headquartered company, manufactures and markets writing instruments and stationery products. The company is the exclusive Indian selling agent of the premium pen range of Mitsubishi Pensils Company, Japan. Linc also have a similar arrangement with Besia, Taiwan to sell non-sharpening pensils and erasers. The company has two manufacturing facilities at Serak

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   638
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 61.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 77.80
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.38 79.35 3.82
Other Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Income 82.41 79.37 3.83
Total Expenses 74.97 72.48 3.44
Operating Profit 7.44 6.89 7.98
Net Profit 2.57 3.05 -15.74
Equity Capital 14.79 14.79 -
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kokuyo Camlin 116.30 0.22 1166.49
Gala Global 376.30 0.93 978.00
Linc Pen &Plast. 431.60 1.43 638.34
Kaiser Corporat. 1.95 0.00 10.26
Todays Writing 2.05 -4.21 2.63
Beckons Inds. 0.19 0.00 1.49
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.23
Indian Public 19.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.22
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.60% -4.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.81% -5.72% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 18.10% 35.09% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 86.60% 75.95% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 69.92% 64.47% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 165.11% 150.65% 17.24% 19.01%

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 426.40
435.55
Week Low/High 407.05
450.00
Month Low/High 407.05
478.00
YEAR Low/High 220.00
530.00
All TIME Low/High 5.00
530.00

Quick Links for Linc Pen & Plastics: