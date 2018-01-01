JUST IN
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 531633 Sector: Health care
NSE: LINCOLN ISIN Code: INE405C01035
BSE 15:57 | 12 Mar 244.70 13.30
(5.75%)
OPEN

233.05

 HIGH

246.00

 LOW

231.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 244.40 13.05
(5.64%)
OPEN

233.75

 HIGH

246.00

 LOW

232.00
About Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, promoted by Mahendra G Patel, Rajnikant G Patel and Hasmukhbhai I Patel, as a partnership firm in Jan 1979 to manufacture pharmaceutical formulations was converted into a public limited company in Jan. '95. All the assets and business of the erstwhile partnership was transferred to the company. The company was carrying on its business by getting its products manufactur...> More

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   489
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 80.18 70.29 14.07
Other Income 2.83 3.27 -13.46
Total Income 83.02 73.56 12.86
Total Expenses 64.03 61.65 3.86
Operating Profit 18.98 11.91 59.36
Net Profit 11.58 6.56 76.52
Equity Capital 20 20 -
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SMS Pharma. 77.40 1.51 655.58
Neuland Labs. 704.60 -1.45 625.68
Themis Medicare 575.10 -2.89 527.37
Lincoln Pharma. 244.70 5.75 489.40
Anuh Pharma 162.85 -1.42 408.10
Jenburkt Pharma 630.30 -0.82 289.31
Ind-Swift Labs. 62.80 1.21 284.36
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.43
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.21
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.45% 0.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 8.11% 9.55% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.86% 4.22% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 55.41% 52.94% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 3.47% 2.88% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 221.13% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 231.00
246.00
Week Low/High 220.30
247.00
Month Low/High 214.00
248.00
YEAR Low/High 148.00
275.00
All TIME Low/High 8.05
305.00

