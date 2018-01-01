You are here » Home
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 531633
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: LINCOLN
|ISIN Code: INE405C01035
|
BSE
15:57 | 12 Mar
|
244.70
|
13.30
(5.75%)
|
OPEN
233.05
|
HIGH
246.00
|
LOW
231.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
244.40
|
13.05
(5.64%)
|
OPEN
233.75
|
HIGH
246.00
|
LOW
232.00
|OPEN
|233.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|231.40
|VOLUME
|14474
|52-Week high
|274.80
|52-Week low
|148.00
|P/E
|17.48
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|489
|Buy Price
|244.70
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, promoted by Mahendra G Patel, Rajnikant G Patel and Hasmukhbhai I Patel, as a partnership firm in Jan 1979 to manufacture pharmaceutical formulations was converted into a public limited company in Jan. '95. All the assets and business of the erstwhile partnership was transferred to the company.
The company was carrying on its business by getting its products manufactur...> More
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|80.18
|70.29
|14.07
|Other Income
|2.83
|3.27
|-13.46
|Total Income
|83.02
|73.56
|12.86
|Total Expenses
|64.03
|61.65
|3.86
|Operating Profit
|18.98
|11.91
|59.36
|Net Profit
|11.58
|6.56
|76.52
|Equity Capital
|20
|20
| -
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Peer Group
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.45%
|0.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|8.11%
|9.55%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.86%
|4.22%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|55.41%
|52.94%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|3.47%
|2.88%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|221.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|231.00
|
|246.00
|Week Low/High
|220.30
|
|247.00
|Month Low/High
|214.00
|
|248.00
|YEAR Low/High
|148.00
|
|275.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.05
|
|305.00
Quick Links for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals: