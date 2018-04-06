JUST IN
Linde India Ltd.

BSE: 523457 Sector: Industrials
NSE: LINDEINDIA ISIN Code: INE473A01011
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 476.50 1.35
(0.28%)
OPEN

481.35

 HIGH

486.00

 LOW

475.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 476.10 0.45
(0.09%)
OPEN

477.30

 HIGH

488.80

 LOW

476.10
About Linde India Ltd.

Linde India Ltd

BOC India Ltd is a leading supplier of gases and related products and services in India. They are the second largest Industrial Gases company in the world. The company operates in four business areas namely, industrial gases, medical gases, special gases, and projects. The company has more than 20 production facilities, including the Asia`s largest air separation units. BOC India Ltd was incorp...> More

Linde India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,064
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 170.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Apr 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.21
Book Value / Share () [*S] 164.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Linde India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 518.13 515.92 0.43
Other Income 12.4 27.66 -55.17
Total Income 530.53 543.58 -2.4
Total Expenses 435.35 449.66 -3.18
Operating Profit 95.19 93.92 1.35
Net Profit 9.52 10.99 -13.38
Equity Capital 85.28 85.28 -
Linde India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Himadri Specialt 148.70 1.23 6221.61
Guj Alkalies 705.95 0.68 5184.50
Gulf Oil Lubric. 925.35 -3.65 4598.99
Linde India 476.50 0.28 4063.59
S H Kelkar & Co. 272.65 -0.29 3943.06
Navin Fluo.Intl. 788.40 -1.76 3890.75
Phillips Carbon 1066.00 3.72 3674.50
Linde India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 3.12
Insurance 0.61
Mutual Funds 10.50
Indian Public 7.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.46
Linde India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.74% -4.99% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.14% -7.93% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.22% -2.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.66% 18.30% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 18.83% 15.13% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 11.92% 12.20% 17.24% 19.02%

Linde India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 475.00
486.00
Week Low/High 471.25
504.00
Month Low/High 471.25
533.00
YEAR Low/High 365.05
599.00
All TIME Low/High 14.65
599.00

