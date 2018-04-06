Linde India Ltd.
|BSE: 523457
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: LINDEINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE473A01011
|BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar
|476.50
|
1.35
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
481.35
|
HIGH
486.00
|
LOW
475.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|476.10
|
0.45
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
477.30
|
HIGH
488.80
|
LOW
476.10
|OPEN
|481.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|475.15
|VOLUME
|1846
|52-Week high
|598.85
|52-Week low
|365.05
|P/E
|170.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,064
|Buy Price
|476.50
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|477.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|475.65
|VOLUME
|11339
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|368.00
|P/E
|170.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,064
|Buy Price
|476.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|476.30
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|481.35
|CLOSE
|475.15
|VOLUME
|1846
|52-Week high
|598.85
|52-Week low
|365.05
|P/E
|170.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,064
|Buy Price
|476.50
|Buy Qty
|19.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|477.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|475.65
|VOLUME
|11339
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|368.00
|P/E
|170.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4063.59
|Buy Price
|476.10
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|476.30
|Sell Qty
|39.00
About Linde India Ltd.
BOC India Ltd is a leading supplier of gases and related products and services in India. They are the second largest Industrial Gases company in the world. The company operates in four business areas namely, industrial gases, medical gases, special gases, and projects. The company has more than 20 production facilities, including the Asia`s largest air separation units. BOC India Ltd was incorp...> More
Linde India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,064
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|170.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Apr 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.21
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|164.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.89
Linde India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|518.13
|515.92
|0.43
|Other Income
|12.4
|27.66
|-55.17
|Total Income
|530.53
|543.58
|-2.4
|Total Expenses
|435.35
|449.66
|-3.18
|Operating Profit
|95.19
|93.92
|1.35
|Net Profit
|9.52
|10.99
|-13.38
|Equity Capital
|85.28
|85.28
|-
Linde India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Himadri Specialt
|148.70
|1.23
|6221.61
|Guj Alkalies
|705.95
|0.68
|5184.50
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|925.35
|-3.65
|4598.99
|Linde India
|476.50
|0.28
|4063.59
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|272.65
|-0.29
|3943.06
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|788.40
|-1.76
|3890.75
|Phillips Carbon
|1066.00
|3.72
|3674.50
Linde India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Linde India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|-4.99%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.14%
|-7.93%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.22%
|-2.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.66%
|18.30%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|18.83%
|15.13%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|11.92%
|12.20%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Linde India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|475.00
|
|486.00
|Week Low/High
|471.25
|
|504.00
|Month Low/High
|471.25
|
|533.00
|YEAR Low/High
|365.05
|
|599.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.65
|
|599.00
Quick Links for Linde India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices