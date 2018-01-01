JUST IN
Linear Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524103 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE808D01012
BSE 13:15 | 08 Feb Linear Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Linear Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 10.87
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.36
VOLUME 150
52-Week high 10.87
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 10.87
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Linear Industries Ltd.

Linear Industries Ltd

Linear Industries Limited is engaged in the investment activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Linear Polymers Ltd. Initally, the company was in the business of textiles. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More

Linear Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Linear Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2016 Sep 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 1.14 1.14 -
> More on Linear Industries Ltd Financials Results

Linear Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aneri Fincap 4.50 -1.10 1.35
Sheraton Proper. 10.98 4.97 1.32
RAJKOT INV.TRUST 12.50 25.00 1.25
Linear Inds 10.87 4.92 1.24
Cindrella Fin. 2.88 4.73 1.20
Ekam Leasing 3.96 -4.58 1.19
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
> More on Linear Industries Ltd Peer Group

Linear Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.96
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.38
> More on Linear Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Linear Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Linear Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.87
10.87
Week Low/High 0.00
10.87
Month Low/High 0.00
10.87
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.87
All TIME Low/High 1.60
35.00

