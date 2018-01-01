Linear Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524103
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE808D01012
|BSE 13:15 | 08 Feb
|Linear Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Linear Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.36
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|10.87
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|10.87
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Linear Industries Ltd.
Linear Industries Limited is engaged in the investment activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1987 with the name Linear Polymers Ltd. Initally, the company was in the business of textiles. The company shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd....> More
Linear Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
Announcement
-
-
-
Investors Statement Section 13(3) For The Quarter Ended 31/03/2017
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended D
-
-
Gazette Publication of Notice of Resolution of Voluntary Winding Up passed at E.G.M.
Linear Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2016
|Sep 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|1.14
|1.14
|-
Linear Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aneri Fincap
|4.50
|-1.10
|1.35
|Sheraton Proper.
|10.98
|4.97
|1.32
|RAJKOT INV.TRUST
|12.50
|25.00
|1.25
|Linear Inds
|10.87
|4.92
|1.24
|Cindrella Fin.
|2.88
|4.73
|1.20
|Ekam Leasing
|3.96
|-4.58
|1.19
|Blue Chip India
|0.21
|0.00
|1.16
Linear Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Linear Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Linear Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.87
|
|10.87
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.87
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.87
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.87
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Linear Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices