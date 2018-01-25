Link Pharma Chem Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in the small-scale sector to manufacture 300 tpa of thionil chloride(TC), Link Pharma Chem (LPCL) increased its capacity to 1500 tpa in 1989 to meet the growing demand. LPCL undertook a further expansion in 1993 with assistance from SIDBI to increase capacity to 2100 tpa. This was completed in 1994. A partnership firm (cap.: 1080 tpa) manufacturing chlo...> More