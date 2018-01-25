JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Link Pharma Chem Ltd

Link Pharma Chem Ltd.

BSE: 524748 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE302F01011
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 31.00 -0.50
(-1.59%)
OPEN

31.05

 HIGH

31.80

 LOW

31.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Link Pharma Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 31.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.50
VOLUME 3897
52-Week high 48.00
52-Week low 10.73
P/E 13.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 30.00
Buy Qty 217.00
Sell Price 31.00
Sell Qty 529.00
OPEN 31.05
CLOSE 31.50
VOLUME 3897
52-Week high 48.00
52-Week low 10.73
P/E 13.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 30.00
Buy Qty 217.00
Sell Price 31.00
Sell Qty 529.00

About Link Pharma Chem Ltd.

Link Pharma Chem Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in the small-scale sector to manufacture 300 tpa of thionil chloride(TC), Link Pharma Chem (LPCL) increased its capacity to 1500 tpa in 1989 to meet the growing demand. LPCL undertook a further expansion in 1993 with assistance from SIDBI to increase capacity to 2100 tpa. This was completed in 1994. A partnership firm (cap.: 1080 tpa) manufacturing chlo...> More

Link Pharma Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Link Pharma Chem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.35 3.83 65.8
Other Income -
Total Income 6.35 3.83 65.8
Total Expenses 5.3 3.37 57.27
Operating Profit 1.05 0.46 128.26
Net Profit 0.61 0.05 1120
Equity Capital 4.44 4.44 -
> More on Link Pharma Chem Ltd Financials Results

Link Pharma Chem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tuticorin Alkali 11.07 -4.57 16.38
Emmessar Biotech 29.35 -4.86 14.68
Chromatic India 2.06 -2.83 14.64
Link Pharma Chem 31.00 -1.59 13.76
Shreyas Interm. 7.41 -4.88 11.93
Cont. Petroleums 40.95 5.00 11.38
Indo Euro Indch. 12.51 0.00 11.32
> More on Link Pharma Chem Ltd Peer Group

Link Pharma Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 39.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.26
> More on Link Pharma Chem Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Link Pharma Chem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.53% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.90% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 58.97% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 121.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 112.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 178.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Link Pharma Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.00
31.80
Week Low/High 30.25
36.00
Month Low/High 30.25
48.00
YEAR Low/High 10.73
48.00
All TIME Low/High 0.84
48.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Link Pharma Chem: