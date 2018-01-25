Link Pharma Chem Ltd.
|BSE: 524748
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE302F01011
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|31.00
|
-0.50
(-1.59%)
|
OPEN
31.05
|
HIGH
31.80
|
LOW
31.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Link Pharma Chem Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.50
|VOLUME
|3897
|52-Week high
|48.00
|52-Week low
|10.73
|P/E
|13.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|30.00
|Buy Qty
|217.00
|Sell Price
|31.00
|Sell Qty
|529.00
About Link Pharma Chem Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in the small-scale sector to manufacture 300 tpa of thionil chloride(TC), Link Pharma Chem (LPCL) increased its capacity to 1500 tpa in 1989 to meet the growing demand. LPCL undertook a further expansion in 1993 with assistance from SIDBI to increase capacity to 2100 tpa. This was completed in 1994. A partnership firm (cap.: 1080 tpa) manufacturing chlo...> More
Link Pharma Chem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.42
Link Pharma Chem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.35
|3.83
|65.8
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|6.35
|3.83
|65.8
|Total Expenses
|5.3
|3.37
|57.27
|Operating Profit
|1.05
|0.46
|128.26
|Net Profit
|0.61
|0.05
|1120
|Equity Capital
|4.44
|4.44
|-
Link Pharma Chem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tuticorin Alkali
|11.07
|-4.57
|16.38
|Emmessar Biotech
|29.35
|-4.86
|14.68
|Chromatic India
|2.06
|-2.83
|14.64
|Link Pharma Chem
|31.00
|-1.59
|13.76
|Shreyas Interm.
|7.41
|-4.88
|11.93
|Cont. Petroleums
|40.95
|5.00
|11.38
|Indo Euro Indch.
|12.51
|0.00
|11.32
Link Pharma Chem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Link Pharma Chem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.53%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.90%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|58.97%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|121.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|112.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|178.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Link Pharma Chem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.00
|
|31.80
|Week Low/High
|30.25
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|30.25
|
|48.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.73
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.84
|
|48.00
