Lippi Systems Ltd.

BSE: 526604 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE845B01018
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 18.95 -0.95
(-4.77%)
OPEN

18.95

 HIGH

18.95

 LOW

18.95
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lippi Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lippi Systems Ltd.

Lippi Systems Ltd

Lippi Systems Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of Lippi Systems Private Ltd in the state of Gujarat and converted into Public Limited Company by passing Special Resolution and Fresh Certificate of incorporation had been issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is having plant for manufacturing of rotogravure printing cylinder at...> More

Lippi Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lippi Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.87 4.05 -4.44
Other Income 0.15 0.17 -11.76
Total Income 4.02 4.23 -4.96
Total Expenses 3.38 3.47 -2.59
Operating Profit 0.63 0.76 -17.11
Net Profit 0.03 0.15 -80
Equity Capital 7 7 -
Lippi Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Skyline Millars 3.76 -4.08 15.12
Brady & Morris 66.00 1.54 14.85
La Tim Metal & I 27.55 -3.33 14.13
Lippi Systems 18.95 -4.77 13.26
Cranex 18.95 -1.56 11.37
GEI Industrial 4.99 -4.95 9.82
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Lippi Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.31
Lippi Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.53% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 18.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.90% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.29% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 207.13% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lippi Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.95
18.95
Week Low/High 18.95
20.00
Month Low/High 17.50
20.00
YEAR Low/High 14.25
22.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
38.00

