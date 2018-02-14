Lippi Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 526604
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE845B01018
|BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|18.95
|
-0.95
(-4.77%)
|
OPEN
18.95
|
HIGH
18.95
|
LOW
18.95
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Lippi Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.90
|VOLUME
|170
|52-Week high
|21.75
|52-Week low
|14.25
|P/E
|9.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.95
|Sell Qty
|2235.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Lippi Systems Ltd.
Lippi Systems Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 under the name of Lippi Systems Private Ltd in the state of Gujarat and converted into Public Limited Company by passing Special Resolution and Fresh Certificate of incorporation had been issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is having plant for manufacturing of rotogravure printing cylinder at...> More
Lippi Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.62
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held 14Th February 2018 And Closure Of Trading Window.
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Lippi Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.87
|4.05
|-4.44
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.17
|-11.76
|Total Income
|4.02
|4.23
|-4.96
|Total Expenses
|3.38
|3.47
|-2.59
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.76
|-17.11
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.15
|-80
|Equity Capital
|7
|7
|-
Lippi Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Skyline Millars
|3.76
|-4.08
|15.12
|Brady & Morris
|66.00
|1.54
|14.85
|La Tim Metal & I
|27.55
|-3.33
|14.13
|Lippi Systems
|18.95
|-4.77
|13.26
|Cranex
|18.95
|-1.56
|11.37
|GEI Industrial
|4.99
|-4.95
|9.82
|Galaxy Agrico
|35.25
|4.91
|9.62
Lippi Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lippi Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.53%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|18.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.90%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.29%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|207.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lippi Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.95
|
|18.95
|Week Low/High
|18.95
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|17.50
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.25
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|38.00
