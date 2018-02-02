JUST IN
BSE: 507912 Sector: Financials
NSE: LKPMERFIN ISIN Code: INE724A01017
BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 162.95 7.75
(4.99%)
OPEN

162.95

 HIGH

162.95

 LOW

162.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan LKP Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 162.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 155.20
VOLUME 5903
52-Week high 170.00
52-Week low 65.00
P/E 39.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 202
Buy Price 162.95
Buy Qty 64229.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About LKP Finance Ltd.

Originally incorporated as Elkaypee Merchant Financing in May '84, LKP Merchant Financing (LKPMF) was converted in Feb.'86 into a public limited company. It was promoted by L K Panday, C P Mehta and M V Doshi. In Feb.'94, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue of equity shares (premium : Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively), aggregating Rs 28.33 cr to consolidate its capital base and aug...> More

LKP Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   202
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.17
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 110.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.48
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

LKP Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.72 7.05 122.98
Other Income -0.07 0.02 -450
Total Income 15.65 7.07 121.36
Total Expenses 29.34 3.89 654.24
Operating Profit -13.69 3.18 -530.5
Net Profit -10.98 -0.05 -21860
Equity Capital 12.2 12.2 -
LKP Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nahar Capital 125.75 -1.41 210.51
Maha Rashtra Apx 147.40 -5.00 208.57
Stampede Cap. 8.94 2.64 204.73
LKP Finance 162.95 4.99 202.38
Global Infratech 74.05 0.00 194.31
Monarch Networth 64.00 0.00 193.98
Coral India Fin. 38.10 2.97 190.12
LKP Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.44
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 1.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 16.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.54
LKP Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 26.66% NA 0.27% -0.81%
1 Month 65.68% NA -1.35% -0.77%
3 Month 47.73% NA 1.84% 1.06%
6 Month 11.84% NA 5.22% 4.42%
1 Year 149.16% NA 16.90% 16.21%
3 Year 118.26% NA 16.97% 18.47%

LKP Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 162.95
162.95
Week Low/High 124.00
162.95
Month Low/High 90.05
162.95
YEAR Low/High 65.00
170.00
All TIME Low/High 0.78
246.00

