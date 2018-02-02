LKP Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 507912
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: LKPMERFIN
|ISIN Code: INE724A01017
|BSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|162.95
|
7.75
(4.99%)
|
OPEN
162.95
|
HIGH
162.95
|
LOW
162.95
About LKP Finance Ltd.
Originally incorporated as Elkaypee Merchant Financing in May '84, LKP Merchant Financing (LKPMF) was converted in Feb.'86 into a public limited company. It was promoted by L K Panday, C P Mehta and M V Doshi. In Feb.'94, the company came out with a rights-cum-public issue of equity shares (premium : Rs 25 and Rs 30 respectively), aggregating Rs 28.33 cr to consolidate its capital base and aug...> More
LKP Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|202
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.17
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|39.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.27
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|110.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.48
LKP Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.72
|7.05
|122.98
|Other Income
|-0.07
|0.02
|-450
|Total Income
|15.65
|7.07
|121.36
|Total Expenses
|29.34
|3.89
|654.24
|Operating Profit
|-13.69
|3.18
|-530.5
|Net Profit
|-10.98
|-0.05
|-21860
|Equity Capital
|12.2
|12.2
|-
LKP Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nahar Capital
|125.75
|-1.41
|210.51
|Maha Rashtra Apx
|147.40
|-5.00
|208.57
|Stampede Cap.
|8.94
|2.64
|204.73
|LKP Finance
|162.95
|4.99
|202.38
|Global Infratech
|74.05
|0.00
|194.31
|Monarch Networth
|64.00
|0.00
|193.98
|Coral India Fin.
|38.10
|2.97
|190.12
LKP Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
LKP Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|26.66%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|65.68%
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|47.73%
|NA
|1.84%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|11.84%
|NA
|5.22%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|149.16%
|NA
|16.90%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|118.26%
|NA
|16.97%
|18.47%
LKP Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|162.95
|
|162.95
|Week Low/High
|124.00
|
|162.95
|Month Low/High
|90.05
|
|162.95
|YEAR Low/High
|65.00
|
|170.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.78
|
|246.00
