Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 512455
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: LLOYDMETAL
|ISIN Code: INE281B01032
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 12 Mar
|
15.65
|
-0.10
(-0.63%)
|
OPEN
15.60
|
HIGH
16.00
|
LOW
15.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|37083
|52-Week high
|23.00
|52-Week low
|14.60
|P/E
|28.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|348
|Buy Price
|15.65
|Buy Qty
|249.00
|Sell Price
|16.00
|Sell Qty
|165.00
|OPEN
|15.60
|CLOSE
|15.75
|VOLUME
|37083
|52-Week high
|23.00
|52-Week low
|14.60
|P/E
|28.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|348
|Buy Price
|15.65
|Buy Qty
|249.00
|Sell Price
|16.00
|Sell Qty
|165.00
About Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
Lloyds Metals & Engineers, incorporated as Nagarjuna Metals & Engineers in April 1977, has became public in 1986 and acquired it's present name in Jan 1990. The company operating in the Iron & Steel Industry, manufactures CRCA Strips, Water & Gas Pipes, Sponge Iron. It is also engaged in handling of Iron and Steel (Mostly flat products) from it's plant at Nagpur and Mumbai.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|122.47
|119.07
|2.86
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|122.47
|119.07
|2.86
|Total Expenses
|113.36
|112.76
|0.53
|Operating Profit
|9.11
|6.31
|44.37
|Net Profit
|1.57
|0.43
|265.12
|Equity Capital
|22.43
|22.43
| -
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - Peer Group
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|-12.57%
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|-11.33%
|NA
|2.16%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|-7.94%
|NA
|5.55%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|-3.69%
|NA
|17.27%
|16.73%
|3 Year
|258.94%
|NA
|17.33%
|19.00%
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.30
|
|16.00
|Week Low/High
|15.00
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|15.00
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.60
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|83.00
Quick Links for Lloyds Metals & Energy: