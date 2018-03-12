JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.

BSE: 512455 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: LLOYDMETAL ISIN Code: INE281B01032
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 15.65 -0.10
(-0.63%)
OPEN

15.60

 HIGH

16.00

 LOW

15.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.75
VOLUME 37083
52-Week high 23.00
52-Week low 14.60
P/E 28.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 348
Buy Price 15.65
Buy Qty 249.00
Sell Price 16.00
Sell Qty 165.00
OPEN 15.60
CLOSE 15.75
VOLUME 37083
52-Week high 23.00
52-Week low 14.60
P/E 28.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 348
Buy Price 15.65
Buy Qty 249.00
Sell Price 16.00
Sell Qty 165.00

About Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Lloyds Metals & Engineers, incorporated as Nagarjuna Metals & Engineers in April 1977, has became public in 1986 and acquired it's present name in Jan 1990. The company operating in the Iron & Steel Industry, manufactures CRCA Strips, Water & Gas Pipes, Sponge Iron. It is also engaged in handling of Iron and Steel (Mostly flat products) from it's plant at Nagpur and Mumbai. The company in Feb. ...> More

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   348
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.45
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 122.47 119.07 2.86
Other Income -
Total Income 122.47 119.07 2.86
Total Expenses 113.36 112.76 0.53
Operating Profit 9.11 6.31 44.37
Net Profit 1.57 0.43 265.12
Equity Capital 22.43 22.43 -
> More on Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Financials Results

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rudra Global 203.80 2.33 490.95
Salasar Techno 337.75 -1.34 448.53
Monnet Ispat 21.40 -6.35 429.65
Lloyds Metals 15.65 -0.63 348.37
Gallantt Metal 41.00 -3.53 333.41
Rama Steel Tubes 189.00 3.22 317.52
Adhunik Indus. 64.00 2.56 299.26
> More on Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Peer Group

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.87
> More on Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.19% NA 0.59% -0.36%
1 Month -12.57% NA -1.04% -0.33%
3 Month -11.33% NA 2.16% 1.51%
6 Month -7.94% NA 5.55% 4.89%
1 Year -3.69% NA 17.27% 16.73%
3 Year 258.94% NA 17.33% 19.00%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.30
16.00
Week Low/High 15.00
17.00
Month Low/High 15.00
18.00
YEAR Low/High 14.60
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.07
83.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Lloyds Metals & Energy: