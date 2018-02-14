LML Ltd.
|BSE: 500255
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: LML
|ISIN Code: INE862A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:59 | 12 Mar
|7.19
|
-0.37
(-4.89%)
|
OPEN
7.60
|
HIGH
7.80
|
LOW
7.19
|NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|7.15
|
-0.35
(-4.67%)
|
OPEN
7.20
|
HIGH
7.50
|
LOW
7.15
About LML Ltd.
LML Ltd is an India-based Company that manufactures, sells and exports motorized two wheelers. The company operates in one segment, namely motorized two wheelers. They offer scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as spares and accessories. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. LML Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 as Lohia Machineries Ltd to ...> More
LML Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|59
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-120.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
LML Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.36
|0.66
|-45.45
|Other Income
|0.02
|1.73
|-98.84
|Total Income
|0.38
|2.39
|-84.1
|Total Expenses
|7.55
|14.01
|-46.11
|Operating Profit
|-7.18
|-11.62
|38.21
|Net Profit
|-24.09
|-27.26
|11.63
|Equity Capital
|81.98
|81.98
|-
LML Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Atul Auto
|430.00
|-0.21
|943.42
|Scooters India
|57.90
|-4.93
|494.35
|Hind.Motors
|7.99
|1.27
|166.72
|LML
|7.19
|-4.89
|58.94
|VCCL
|4.20
|5.00
|2.02
LML Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
LML Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.89%
|-15.88%
|-0.02%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-25.72%
|-22.28%
|-1.63%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-14.91%
|-19.21%
|1.54%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-31.46%
|-31.25%
|4.92%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-41.78%
|-43.03%
|16.56%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|-8.29%
|-13.86%
|16.63%
|18.27%
LML Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.19
|
|7.80
|Week Low/High
|7.19
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.19
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.19
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.80
|
|172.00
