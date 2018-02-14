JUST IN
LML Ltd.

BSE: 500255 Sector: Auto
NSE: LML ISIN Code: INE862A01015
OPEN 7.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.56
VOLUME 49152
52-Week high 13.94
52-Week low 7.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 59
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.19
Sell Qty 38046.00
OPEN 7.60
CLOSE 7.56
VOLUME 49152
52-Week high 13.94
52-Week low 7.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 59
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.19
Sell Qty 38046.00

About LML Ltd.

LML Ltd

LML Ltd is an India-based Company that manufactures, sells and exports motorized two wheelers. The company operates in one segment, namely motorized two wheelers. They offer scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as spares and accessories. They are having their manufacturing facilities located at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. LML Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972 as Lohia Machineries Ltd to ...> More

LML Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -120.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

LML Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.36 0.66 -45.45
Other Income 0.02 1.73 -98.84
Total Income 0.38 2.39 -84.1
Total Expenses 7.55 14.01 -46.11
Operating Profit -7.18 -11.62 38.21
Net Profit -24.09 -27.26 11.63
Equity Capital 81.98 81.98 -
> More on LML Ltd Financials Results

LML Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Atul Auto 430.00 -0.21 943.42
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
Hind.Motors 7.99 1.27 166.72
LML 7.19 -4.89 58.94
VCCL 4.20 5.00 2.02
> More on LML Ltd Peer Group

LML Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.57
Banks/FIs 1.66
FIIs 0.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 61.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.01
> More on LML Ltd Share Holding Pattern

LML Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.89% -15.88% -0.02% -0.97%
1 Month -25.72% -22.28% -1.63% -0.94%
3 Month -14.91% -19.21% 1.54% 0.89%
6 Month -31.46% -31.25% 4.92% 4.25%
1 Year -41.78% -43.03% 16.56% 16.02%
3 Year -8.29% -13.86% 16.63% 18.27%

LML Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.19
7.80
Week Low/High 7.19
9.00
Month Low/High 7.19
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.19
14.00
All TIME Low/High 3.80
172.00

