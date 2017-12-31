LN Industries India Ltd

LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the India's premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customiz...> More