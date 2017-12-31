JUST IN
LN Industries India Ltd.

BSE: 530745 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE366C01013
BSE 11:12 | 07 Aug LN Industries India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan LN Industries India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.19
VOLUME 4510
52-Week high 4.23
52-Week low 2.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 22
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.19
Sell Qty 56412.00
About LN Industries India Ltd.

LN Industries India Ltd

LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the India's premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customiz...

LN Industries India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

LN Industries India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.08 0.08 0
Operating Profit -0.08 -0.08 -
Net Profit -0.34 -0.76 55.26
Equity Capital 101.69 101.69 -
LN Industries India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GTN Industries 13.75 -3.85 24.12
Tirupati Foam 54.05 -2.88 23.84
Ashnoor Textile 22.00 -2.65 23.65
LN Industries 2.19 0.00 22.27
Guj. Craft Inds 45.00 -1.32 22.00
Birla Cotsyn 0.08 0.00 21.49
Suryaamba Spinni 70.45 -5.94 20.64
LN Industries India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 56.41
LN Industries India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.12% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

LN Industries India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.19
2.19
Week Low/High 0.00
2.19
Month Low/High 0.00
2.19
YEAR Low/High 2.19
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
43.00

