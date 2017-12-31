You are here » Home
LN Industries India Ltd.
|BSE: 530745
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE366C01013
|
BSE
11:12 | 07 Aug
|
LN Industries India Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
LN Industries India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.19
|VOLUME
|4510
|52-Week high
|4.23
|52-Week low
|2.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|2.19
|Sell Qty
|56412.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About LN Industries India Ltd.
LN Industries India Ltd
LN Industries India Limited (Formerly LN Polyesters Limited) is one of the India's premier manufactures of Nylon and Polyester Dyed Yarn. The company specializes in manufacturing and fabricating a wide array of polyesters, twisted and dyed yarns and nylon textured filaments. The company makes yarns in single ply, double ply, air-intermingled ply, 2- ply twisted, high twist, etc. which are customiz...> More
LN Industries India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
LN Industries India Ltd - Financial Results
LN Industries India Ltd - Peer Group
LN Industries India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
LN Industries India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.12%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
LN Industries India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.19
|
|2.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.19
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.19
|YEAR Low/High
|2.19
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|43.00
Quick Links for LN Industries India: