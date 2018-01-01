You are here » Home
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd.
|BSE: 500256
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: LOKHSG
|ISIN Code: INE367C01011
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 22 May
|
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.32
|VOLUME
|32326
|52-Week high
|4.64
|52-Week low
|3.11
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.11
|Sell Qty
|9909.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.11
|CLOSE
|4.32
|VOLUME
|32326
|52-Week high
|4.64
|52-Week low
|3.11
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.11
|Sell Qty
|9909.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19.21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd.
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd
Lok Housing & Constructions (LHCL) was incorporated in 1987. Belonging to the Lok group it was promoted by Lalit Gandhi, O P Monga, Naina Shah and Nathubhai. LHCL came out with a rights-cum-public issue of 95 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 9.50 cr in Jul.'91. The object of this issue was to part-finance the acquisition and development of land for housing projects on hand.
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.54
|0.9
|182.22
|Other Income
|1.85
|1.89
|-2.12
|Total Income
|4.39
|2.78
|57.91
|Total Expenses
|2.68
|2.84
|-5.63
|Operating Profit
|1.71
|-0.06
|2950
|Net Profit
|-0.46
|-3.09
|85.11
|Equity Capital
|46.75
|46.75
| -
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.65%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.53%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.90%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.55%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-65.14%
|NA
|16.61%
|18.25%
Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.11
|
|4.32
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.32
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.32
|YEAR Low/High
|3.11
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.85
|
|645.00
