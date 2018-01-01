Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Lok Housing & Constructions (LHCL) was incorporated in 1987. Belonging to the Lok group it was promoted by Lalit Gandhi, O P Monga, Naina Shah and Nathubhai. LHCL came out with a rights-cum-public issue of 95 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 9.50 cr in Jul.'91. The object of this issue was to part-finance the acquisition and development of land for housing projects on hand. The group has built ...> More