JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd.

BSE: 500256 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: LOKHSG ISIN Code: INE367C01011
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 22 May Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.11
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.32
VOLUME 32326
52-Week high 4.64
52-Week low 3.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.11
Sell Qty 9909.00
OPEN 4.11
CLOSE 4.32
VOLUME 32326
52-Week high 4.64
52-Week low 3.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.11
Sell Qty 9909.00

About Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd.

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd

Lok Housing & Constructions (LHCL) was incorporated in 1987. Belonging to the Lok group it was promoted by Lalit Gandhi, O P Monga, Naina Shah and Nathubhai. LHCL came out with a rights-cum-public issue of 95 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 9.50 cr in Jul.'91. The object of this issue was to part-finance the acquisition and development of land for housing projects on hand. The group has built ...> More

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 2.54 0.9 182.22
Other Income 1.85 1.89 -2.12
Total Income 4.39 2.78 57.91
Total Expenses 2.68 2.84 -5.63
Operating Profit 1.71 -0.06 2950
Net Profit -0.46 -3.09 85.11
Equity Capital 46.75 46.75 -
> More on Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Financials Results

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unishire Urban 9.34 0.54 22.75
Prerna Infra. 18.50 2.21 22.27
Sam Inds. 17.50 3.86 19.41
Lok Housing 4.11 -4.86 19.21
Premier Energy 4.60 -1.92 19.02
Suvidha Infra. 19.95 5.00 17.95
Popular Estate 12.05 -0.25 16.87
> More on Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Peer Group

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.50
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 43.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.63
> More on Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.03% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.65% -0.96%
3 Month NA NA 1.53% 0.87%
6 Month NA NA 4.90% 4.23%
1 Year NA NA 16.55% 15.99%
3 Year -65.14% NA 16.61% 18.25%

Lok Housing & Constructions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.11
4.32
Week Low/High 0.00
4.32
Month Low/High 0.00
4.32
YEAR Low/High 3.11
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.85
645.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Lok Housing & Constructions: