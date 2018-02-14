Longview Tea Company Ltd

Originally incorporated in 1879, the Longview Tea Company was taken over by the Dagas in 1954. Since then, its performance has been excellent. It is now a Deepak group company which is a proud promoter of two more profitable ventures : Deepak Industries and Deepak Spinners. Deepak Industries manufactures industrial gear boxes, gears, couplings, clutches, automobile gears and other engineering p...> More