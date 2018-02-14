You are here » Home
» Company
» Longview Tea Company Ltd
Longview Tea Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526568
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE696E01019
|
BSE
14:39 | 12 Mar
|
19.00
|
-1.00
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
20.95
|
HIGH
20.95
|
LOW
19.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Longview Tea Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|126
|52-Week high
|31.65
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|75.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|20.95
|CLOSE
|20.00
|VOLUME
|126
|52-Week high
|31.65
|52-Week low
|15.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|75.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Longview Tea Company Ltd.
Longview Tea Company Ltd
Originally incorporated in 1879, the Longview Tea Company was taken over by the Dagas in 1954. Since then, its performance has been excellent. It is now a Deepak group company which is a proud promoter of two more profitable ventures : Deepak Industries and Deepak Spinners.
Deepak Industries manufactures industrial gear boxes, gears, couplings, clutches, automobile gears and other engineering p...> More
Longview Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Longview Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Longview Tea Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.31
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.12
|41.67
|Total Income
|0.48
|0.12
|300
|Total Expenses
|0.47
|0.18
|161.11
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.06
|116.67
|Net Profit
|
|-0.07
|-
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
Longview Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group
Longview Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Longview Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.65%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-30.91%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Longview Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|20.95
|Week Low/High
|19.00
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.55
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.86
|
|140.00
Quick Links for Longview Tea Company: