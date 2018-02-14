JUST IN
Longview Tea Company Ltd.

BSE: 526568 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE696E01019
BSE 14:39 | 12 Mar 19.00 -1.00
(-5.00%)
OPEN

20.95

 HIGH

20.95

 LOW

19.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Longview Tea Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Longview Tea Company Ltd.

Longview Tea Company Ltd

Originally incorporated in 1879, the Longview Tea Company was taken over by the Dagas in 1954. Since then, its performance has been excellent. It is now a Deepak group company which is a proud promoter of two more profitable ventures : Deepak Industries and Deepak Spinners. Deepak Industries manufactures industrial gear boxes, gears, couplings, clutches, automobile gears and other engineering p...> More

Longview Tea Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Longview Tea Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.31 -
Other Income 0.17 0.12 41.67
Total Income 0.48 0.12 300
Total Expenses 0.47 0.18 161.11
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.06 116.67
Net Profit -0.07 -
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Longview Tea Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alora Trading 4.75 0.00 5.91
Parker Agrochem 12.00 -1.64 5.74
MRC Exim 5.50 -12.00 5.73
Longview Tea 19.00 -5.00 5.70
Proseed India 0.59 0.00 5.67
Sri Arumuga 55.60 -4.96 5.56
CHPL INDUSTRIES 18.10 0.00 5.52
Longview Tea Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.29
Banks/FIs 3.75
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 50.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.28
Longview Tea Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.65% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -30.91% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Longview Tea Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
20.95
Week Low/High 19.00
22.00
Month Low/High 19.00
28.00
YEAR Low/High 15.55
32.00
All TIME Low/High 3.86
140.00

Quick Links for Longview Tea Company: