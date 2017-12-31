You are here » Home
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.
|BSE: 500284
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MODIALKALI
|ISIN Code: INE846D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
13:19 | 12 Mar
|
60.55
|
-2.45
(-3.89%)
|
OPEN
60.55
|
HIGH
62.00
|
LOW
60.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|1807
|52-Week high
|76.50
|52-Week low
|27.20
|P/E
|23.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|152
|Buy Price
|60.55
|Buy Qty
|63.00
|Sell Price
|62.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
About Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'79, Modi Alkali & Chemicals (MACL) obtained its certificate for business commencement in Mar.'81. After the split among the promoter companies, at present, it is controlled by MPL, MIL and the K N Modi group. The promoters have interests in Modipon, MIL, MCL and Modi Cement.
MACL came out with a rights issue of 44.78 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20, aggregating 13....> More
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|40.33
|27.79
|45.12
|Other Income
|0.01
|1.53
|-99.35
|Total Income
|40.34
|29.31
|37.63
|Total Expenses
|35.33
|26.15
|35.11
|Operating Profit
|5.01
|3.16
|58.54
|Net Profit
|2.24
|0.34
|558.82
|Equity Capital
|25.15
|25.15
| -
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - Peer Group
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.62%
|NA
|-0.05%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-3.81%
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|40.49%
|NA
|1.52%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|93.76%
|NA
|4.89%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|103.53%
|NA
|16.53%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|252.03%
|NA
|16.60%
|18.24%
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.05
|
|62.00
|Week Low/High
|59.10
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|59.00
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.20
|
|77.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|115.00
Quick Links for Lords Chloro Alkali: