Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.

BSE: 500284 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MODIALKALI ISIN Code: INE846D01012
About Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd.

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'79, Modi Alkali & Chemicals (MACL) obtained its certificate for business commencement in Mar.'81. After the split among the promoter companies, at present, it is controlled by MPL, MIL and the K N Modi group. The promoters have interests in Modipon, MIL, MCL and Modi Cement. MACL came out with a rights issue of 44.78 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 20, aggregating 13....> More

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 40.33 27.79 45.12
Other Income 0.01 1.53 -99.35
Total Income 40.34 29.31 37.63
Total Expenses 35.33 26.15 35.11
Operating Profit 5.01 3.16 58.54
Net Profit 2.24 0.34 558.82
Equity Capital 25.15 25.15 -
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mangalam Organic 197.95 -0.63 179.14
Hind.Organ.Chem. 25.10 4.80 168.60
Insilco 24.30 -0.21 152.41
Lords Chloro 60.55 -3.89 152.28
Amal 142.00 -0.04 133.91
Kilburn Chemical 112.10 -0.80 132.95
Vipul Organics 169.80 1.37 131.09
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.94
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.14
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.93
Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.62% NA -0.05% -0.99%
1 Month -3.81% NA -1.66% -0.96%
3 Month 40.49% NA 1.52% 0.86%
6 Month 93.76% NA 4.89% 4.22%
1 Year 103.53% NA 16.53% 15.99%
3 Year 252.03% NA 16.60% 18.24%

Lords Chloro Alkali Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.05
62.00
Week Low/High 59.10
64.00
Month Low/High 59.00
66.00
YEAR Low/High 27.20
77.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
115.00

