Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 530065 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE689J01013
BSE 15:14 | 22 Jan Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.38
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 13.70
52-Week low 6.37
P/E 31.91
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd

Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited is carrying on the business of Hotels in the name of 'Revival Lords Inn' in the 'Sanskari Nagari' Vadodara having a garden view of the Sayaji Bagh(Garden). Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited was originally incorporated on November 14, 1985 as ISHWAR BHUVAN HOTELS PRIVATE LIMITED, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat vide registration no. 8264 of 1985-86.

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2 1.81 10.5
Other Income -
Total Income 2 1.81 10.5
Total Expenses 1.34 2.08 -35.58
Operating Profit 0.66 -0.27 344.44
Net Profit 0.48 -0.37 229.73
Equity Capital 7.47 7.47 -
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77
Howard Hotels 8.00 4.85 7.29
Sterling Green 16.15 0.00 6.85
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60
Hotel Rugby 2.25 -4.66 3.22
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.36
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.48
Indian Public 34.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.25
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 31.21% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.02
7.02
Week Low/High 0.00
7.02
Month Low/High 0.00
7.02
YEAR Low/High 6.37
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
23.00

