Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 530065
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE689J01013
|
BSE
15:14 | 22 Jan
|
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.38
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|13.70
|52-Week low
|6.37
|P/E
|31.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.02
|CLOSE
|7.38
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|13.70
|52-Week low
|6.37
|P/E
|31.91
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd.
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited is carrying on the business of Hotels in the name of 'Revival Lords Inn' in the 'Sanskari Nagari' Vadodara having a garden view of the Sayaji Bagh(Garden).
Lords Ishwar Hotels Limited was originally incorporated on November 14, 1985 as ISHWAR BHUVAN HOTELS PRIVATE LIMITED, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat vide registration no. 8264 of 1985-86. The company acq...> More
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2
|1.81
|10.5
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|2
|1.81
|10.5
|Total Expenses
|1.34
|2.08
|-35.58
|Operating Profit
|0.66
|-0.27
|344.44
|Net Profit
|0.48
|-0.37
|229.73
|Equity Capital
|7.47
|7.47
| -
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|31.21%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.02
|
|7.02
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.02
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.02
|YEAR Low/High
|6.37
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|23.00
Quick Links for Lords Ishwar Hotels: