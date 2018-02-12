You are here » Home
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.
|BSE: 523475
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE026D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
49.95
|
-0.40
(-0.79%)
|
OPEN
50.00
|
HIGH
50.00
|
LOW
48.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd
Lotus Chocolate Company (LCCL) was promoted in 1988 by T Sarada and Vijayaraghavan Nambiar. At present, it is a subsidiary of Sunshine Allied Investments, Singapore. Its works is situated at Doulatabad in Andhra Pradesh.
The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.'91, aggregating Rs 2.2 cr, to part-finance its Rs 8.4-cr project to manufacture cocoa and chocolate products for t...> More
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.8
|12.65
|9.09
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|13.8
|12.65
|9.09
|Total Expenses
|13.45
|13.27
|1.36
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|-0.62
|156.45
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-1
|111
|Equity Capital
|12.84
|12.84
| -
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - Peer Group
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.91%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-0.20%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|44.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|9.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.50
|
|50.00
|Week Low/High
|48.35
|
|53.00
|Month Low/High
|45.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.15
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|140.00
