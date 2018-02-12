Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd

Lotus Chocolate Company (LCCL) was promoted in 1988 by T Sarada and Vijayaraghavan Nambiar. At present, it is a subsidiary of Sunshine Allied Investments, Singapore. Its works is situated at Doulatabad in Andhra Pradesh. The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.'91, aggregating Rs 2.2 cr, to part-finance its Rs 8.4-cr project to manufacture cocoa and chocolate products for t...> More