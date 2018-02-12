JUST IN
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.

BSE: 523475 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE026D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 49.95 -0.40
(-0.79%)
OPEN

50.00

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

48.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd

Lotus Chocolate Company (LCCL) was promoted in 1988 by T Sarada and Vijayaraghavan Nambiar. At present, it is a subsidiary of Sunshine Allied Investments, Singapore. Its works is situated at Doulatabad in Andhra Pradesh. The company came out with its initial public offering in Oct.'91, aggregating Rs 2.2 cr, to part-finance its Rs 8.4-cr project to manufacture cocoa and chocolate products for t...> More

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.68
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] -6.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.8 12.65 9.09
Other Income -
Total Income 13.8 12.65 9.09
Total Expenses 13.45 13.27 1.36
Operating Profit 0.35 -0.62 156.45
Net Profit 0.11 -1 111
Equity Capital 12.84 12.84 -
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GRM Overseas 255.15 -3.17 94.15
Vadilal Enterp. 997.50 5.00 85.79
Kothari Ferment. 51.10 -1.92 76.65
Lotus Chocolate 49.95 -0.79 64.14
Raghuvansh Agro. 45.60 9.88 54.36
Oceanic Foods 142.30 -2.57 53.36
Naturite Agro 97.50 0.00 51.68
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.06
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.61
Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.91% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -0.20% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 44.36% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 9.18% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.50
50.00
Week Low/High 48.35
53.00
Month Low/High 45.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 16.15
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
140.00

