Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 514036
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE970D01010
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
597.15
|
-0.15
(-0.03%)
|
OPEN
600.00
|
HIGH
620.00
|
LOW
590.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd
Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has it's plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc.It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. The company exports around 27% of its production.
Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early ...> More
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Loyal Textile Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|290.12
|271.43
|6.89
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.29
|293.1
|Total Income
|291.26
|271.72
|7.19
|Total Expenses
|261.04
|233.88
|11.61
|Operating Profit
|30.22
|37.84
|-20.14
|Net Profit
|5.32
|11.78
|-54.84
|Equity Capital
|4.82
|4.82
| -
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.16%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-9.90%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-7.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-19.84%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-16.60%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|148.81%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|590.10
|
|620.00
|Week Low/High
|590.10
|
|670.00
|Month Low/High
|590.10
|
|710.00
|YEAR Low/High
|590.10
|
|890.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.00
|
|890.00
