Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has it's plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc.It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. The company exports around 27% of its production. Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early ...> More