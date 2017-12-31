JUST IN
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

BSE: 514036 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE970D01010
About Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd

Loyal Textile Mills, the Tamilnadu based company was incorporated in 1946 and has it's plant at Kovilpatti. It manufactures cotton yarn, fabric, hosiery cloth, caps etc.It exports yarn and cloth to the US, Russia, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, UK, Portugal and other countries. The company exports around 27% of its production. Loyal Textiles was the first to introduce tandem carding in the early ...> More

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   288
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 368.73
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 290.12 271.43 6.89
Other Income 1.14 0.29 293.1
Total Income 291.26 271.72 7.19
Total Expenses 261.04 233.88 11.61
Operating Profit 30.22 37.84 -20.14
Net Profit 5.32 11.78 -54.84
Equity Capital 4.82 4.82 -
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mohota Indust. 215.25 -1.06 314.05
Nahar Indl. Ent. 76.30 -1.74 303.98
Lovable Lingerie 198.25 0.13 293.41
Loyal Textile 597.15 -0.03 287.83
Donear Inds. 53.55 -1.74 278.46
AYM Syntex 61.25 -1.76 240.35
Black Rose Indus 46.75 4.94 238.42
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.50
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.07
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.16% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -9.90% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -7.33% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -19.84% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -16.60% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 148.81% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 590.10
620.00
Week Low/High 590.10
670.00
Month Low/High 590.10
710.00
YEAR Low/High 590.10
890.00
All TIME Low/High 17.00
890.00

