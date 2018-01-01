Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd

Aekta Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is into manufacture of jute yarn, webbing, geo-textile poly-jute bags, hessian, etc. Aekta which commenced activities in Jan 1980 got transferred the Ludlow Jute mill from Kanoria Chemcials & Inds Ltd(KCIL). The Ludlow Jute Mill set up under American ownership in 1921 was acquired by KCIL ion 1977. The company upgraded Ludl...> More