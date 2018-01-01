JUST IN
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.

BSE: 526179 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE983C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 93.40 2.10
(2.30%)
OPEN

92.30

 HIGH

94.95

 LOW

90.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd

Aekta Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is into manufacture of jute yarn, webbing, geo-textile poly-jute bags, hessian, etc. Aekta which commenced activities in Jan 1980 got transferred the Ludlow Jute mill from Kanoria Chemcials & Inds Ltd(KCIL). The Ludlow Jute Mill set up under American ownership in 1921 was acquired by KCIL ion 1977. The company upgraded Ludl...

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   101
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.24
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.74
Book Value / Share () [*S] 145.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 73.02 85.31 -14.41
Other Income 0.78 0.24 225
Total Income 73.8 85.55 -13.73
Total Expenses 70.57 83.24 -15.22
Operating Profit 3.23 2.31 39.83
Net Profit 0.51 0.3 70
Equity Capital 10.8 10.8 -
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VTM 27.40 -3.69 110.15
Aarvee Denims 44.70 0.34 104.87
Surat Textile 4.61 3.13 102.39
Ludlow Jute 93.40 2.30 100.59
Gini Silk Mills 174.05 -4.89 97.29
Digjam 11.05 0.91 96.84
AI Champ.Inds. 30.70 4.78 94.43
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.27
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.37% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.08% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 10.79% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 13.21% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 9.37% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 345.82% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 90.00
94.95
Week Low/High 89.90
97.00
Month Low/High 89.90
107.00
YEAR Low/High 74.55
133.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
133.00

