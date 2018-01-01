You are here » Home
» Company
» Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.
|BSE: 526179
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE983C01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
93.40
|
2.10
(2.30%)
|
OPEN
92.30
|
HIGH
94.95
|
LOW
90.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|92.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|91.30
|VOLUME
|4591
|52-Week high
|132.90
|52-Week low
|74.55
|P/E
|43.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|43.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|92.30
|CLOSE
|91.30
|VOLUME
|4591
|52-Week high
|132.90
|52-Week low
|74.55
|P/E
|43.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|43.24
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100.59
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd.
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd
Aekta Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kanoria Chemicals & Industries is into manufacture of jute yarn, webbing, geo-textile poly-jute bags, hessian, etc.
Aekta which commenced activities in Jan 1980 got transferred the Ludlow Jute mill from Kanoria Chemcials & Inds Ltd(KCIL). The Ludlow Jute Mill set up under American ownership in 1921 was acquired by KCIL ion 1977. The company upgraded Ludl...> More
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|73.02
|85.31
|-14.41
|Other Income
|0.78
|0.24
|225
|Total Income
|73.8
|85.55
|-13.73
|Total Expenses
|70.57
|83.24
|-15.22
|Operating Profit
|3.23
|2.31
|39.83
|Net Profit
|0.51
|0.3
|70
|Equity Capital
|10.8
|10.8
| -
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - Peer Group
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.37%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.08%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|10.79%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|13.21%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|9.37%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|345.82%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ludlow Jute & Specialities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|90.00
|
|94.95
|Week Low/High
|89.90
|
|97.00
|Month Low/High
|89.90
|
|107.00
|YEAR Low/High
|74.55
|
|133.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|133.00
Quick Links for Ludlow Jute & Specialities: