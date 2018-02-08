You are here » Home
» Company
» Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.
|BSE: 512048
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE195E01020
|
BSE
LIVE
09:53 | 12 Mar
|
0.56
|
-0.01
(-1.75%)
|
OPEN
0.56
|
HIGH
0.56
|
LOW
0.56
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.57
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.70
|52-Week low
|0.56
|P/E
|18.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.56
|Sell Qty
|402340.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.56
|CLOSE
|0.57
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.70
|52-Week low
|0.56
|P/E
|18.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.56
|Sell Qty
|402340.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd.
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd
Splash Media & Infra Limited (SMIL) was originally incorporated in the name and style of 'Indus Commercials Limited' on July 7, 1981 as a Limited Company. SMIL was engaged in the business of Media Software and its related activities. Presently Splash Media & Infra Limited is engaged in the business of Media Advertising and Real Estate & Construction.
SMIL is an upcoming infrastructure and medi...> More
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.96
|0.28
|242.86
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.96
|0.28
|242.86
|Total Expenses
|0.92
|0.05
|1740
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.23
|-82.61
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.17
|-82.35
|Equity Capital
|9.37
|9.37
| -
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd - Peer Group
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.48%
|1 Month
|-6.67%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.44%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.39%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.52%
|4.77%
|1 Year
|-17.65%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.60%
|3 Year
|-42.27%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.86%
Luharuka Media & Infra Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.56
|
|0.56
|Week Low/High
|0.56
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.56
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.56
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.07
|
|133.00
Quick Links for Luharuka Media & Infra: