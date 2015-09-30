JUST IN
Luminaire Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 526045 Sector: IT
NSE: STRAUSIND ISIN Code: INE682C01021
BSE 10:04 | 29 Aug Luminaire Technologies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Luminaire Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 900
52-Week high 0.20
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.20
Sell Qty 820319.00
About Luminaire Technologies Ltd.

Luminaire Technologies Ltd

Luminaire Technologies is engaged in the business of Information Technology (IT), Hardware, Software and providing IT enabled services, helpdesk support, network maintenance and technical support to its clients. Luminaire Technologies originally incorporated on July 22, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Nandini Syntex. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Strauss Industries &...> More

Luminaire Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Luminaire Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.14 -
Total Expenses 0.09 0.04 125
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.04 250
Net Profit 0.05 -0.04 225
Equity Capital 29.39 29.39 -
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
PFL Infotech 8.37 -4.99 6.26
Tricom India 0.77 -4.94 6.10
Infronics Sys. 7.68 -4.95 6.09
Luminaire Tech. 0.20 0.00 5.88
Ajel 4.90 3.38 5.71
Wisec Global 5.24 -4.90 5.66
Southern Infosy. 11.15 0.00 5.60
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.85
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.52
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -83.61% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Luminaire Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.00
0.20
Month Low/High 0.00
0.20
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.20
All TIME Low/High 0.14
56.00

