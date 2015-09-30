You are here » Home
Luminaire Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 526045
|Sector: IT
|NSE: STRAUSIND
|ISIN Code: INE682C01021
|
BSE
10:04 | 29 Aug
|
Luminaire Technologies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Luminaire Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|820319.00
|OPEN
|0.20
|CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|900
|52-Week high
|0.20
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|820319.00
About Luminaire Technologies Ltd.
Luminaire Technologies Ltd
Luminaire Technologies is engaged in the business of Information Technology (IT), Hardware, Software and providing IT enabled services, helpdesk support, network maintenance and technical support to its clients.
Luminaire Technologies originally incorporated on July 22, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Nandini Syntex. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Strauss Industries &...> More
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-83.61%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Luminaire Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|56.00
