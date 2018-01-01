LWS Knitwear Ltd.
About LWS Knitwear Ltd.
Belonging to the LWS group of Ludhiana, LWS Knitwear was incorporated as a private limited company in May '89. It was involved in trading of woolen yarn and garments on a small scale. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.'91. From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16mm ...> More
LWS Knitwear Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|37.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.70
LWS Knitwear Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.21
|4.33
|-48.96
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.21
|4.33
|-48.96
|Total Expenses
|2.17
|4.16
|-47.84
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.17
|-76.47
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|5.06
|5.06
|-
LWS Knitwear Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Garware Synth
|11.88
|-3.41
|6.90
|Sri Lak.Sar.Arni
|19.90
|-4.78
|6.63
|Mavi Industries
|8.50
|0.00
|6.62
|LWS Knitwear
|13.02
|-4.96
|6.59
|Perfect-Octave
|1.88
|-4.57
|6.52
|Junction Fabrics
|24.20
|-5.10
|6.51
|Khator Fibre
|15.22
|4.97
|6.47
LWS Knitwear Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.92%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|24.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
LWS Knitwear Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.02
|
|13.02
|Week Low/High
|12.80
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.10
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.74
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.28
|
|40.00
