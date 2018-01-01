LWS Knitwear Ltd

Belonging to the LWS group of Ludhiana, LWS Knitwear was incorporated as a private limited company in May '89. It was involved in trading of woolen yarn and garments on a small scale. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.'91. From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16mm ...> More