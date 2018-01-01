JUST IN
LWS Knitwear Ltd.

BSE: 531402 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE281M01013
BSE 15:22 | 09 Mar 13.02 -0.68
(-4.96%)
OPEN

13.02

 HIGH

13.02

 LOW

13.02
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan LWS Knitwear Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.70
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 14.60
52-Week low 4.74
P/E 37.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 13.02
Sell Qty 50.00
About LWS Knitwear Ltd.

LWS Knitwear Ltd

Belonging to the LWS group of Ludhiana, LWS Knitwear was incorporated as a private limited company in May '89. It was involved in trading of woolen yarn and garments on a small scale. The company promoted by Girish Kapoor and Sunish Sunda, became a public limited company in Apr.'91. From trading in hosiery, the company, in 1994, started manufacturing lambs wool and angora blended yarn of 16mm ...> More

LWS Knitwear Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

LWS Knitwear Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.21 4.33 -48.96
Other Income -
Total Income 2.21 4.33 -48.96
Total Expenses 2.17 4.16 -47.84
Operating Profit 0.04 0.17 -76.47
Net Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Equity Capital 5.06 5.06 -
LWS Knitwear Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Garware Synth 11.88 -3.41 6.90
Sri Lak.Sar.Arni 19.90 -4.78 6.63
Mavi Industries 8.50 0.00 6.62
LWS Knitwear 13.02 -4.96 6.59
Perfect-Octave 1.88 -4.57 6.52
Junction Fabrics 24.20 -5.10 6.51
Khator Fibre 15.22 4.97 6.47
LWS Knitwear Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.70
LWS Knitwear Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.96% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.92% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 24.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

LWS Knitwear Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.02
13.02
Week Low/High 12.80
14.00
Month Low/High 12.10
14.00
YEAR Low/High 4.74
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.28
40.00

