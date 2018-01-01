Lycos Internet Ltd.
|BSE: 532368
|Sector: IT
|NSE: LYCOS
|ISIN Code: INE425B01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|5.04
|
0.05
(1.00%)
|
OPEN
4.91
|
HIGH
5.13
|
LOW
4.80
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|5.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.10
|
HIGH
5.25
|
LOW
4.90
About Lycos Internet Ltd.
Lycos Internet Limited (Formerly known as Ybrant Digital limited) was incorprated on 28th January 1999. The company offers digital marketing solutions to businesses agencies and online publishers worldwide. Lycos Internet connects Advertisers with their Audience across any form of Digital Media using its massive local presence to deliver appropriate messages to the right audience through the most ...> More
Lycos Internet Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|240
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Dec 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Lycos Internet Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|112.99
|117.81
|-4.09
|Other Income
|0.76
|1.67
|-54.49
|Total Income
|113.75
|119.47
|-4.79
|Total Expenses
|111.9
|115.57
|-3.18
|Operating Profit
|1.85
|3.9
|-52.56
|Net Profit
|-1.5
|-0.11
|-1263.64
|Equity Capital
|95.25
|95.25
|-
Lycos Internet Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Virinchi
|101.65
|-3.79
|286.86
|Excel Realty
|29.20
|4.47
|274.63
|Saksoft
|238.00
|3.01
|249.42
|Lycos Internet
|5.04
|1.00
|240.03
|Ducon Tech
|29.75
|2.23
|233.24
|Ceinsys Tech
|199.50
|0.30
|220.45
|ABM Knowledge
|88.95
|-0.34
|177.90
Lycos Internet Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lycos Internet Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.35%
|-4.76%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.28%
|-15.25%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.35%
|-1.96%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.62%
|-18.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-46.95%
|-44.75%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-86.02%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lycos Internet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.80
|
|5.13
|Week Low/High
|4.80
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.80
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.77
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.53
|
|159.00
