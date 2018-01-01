JUST IN
Lycos Internet Ltd.

BSE: 532368 Sector: IT
NSE: LYCOS ISIN Code: INE425B01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 5.04 0.05
(1.00%)
OPEN

4.91

 HIGH

5.13

 LOW

4.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 5.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.10

 HIGH

5.25

 LOW

4.90
About Lycos Internet Ltd.

Lycos Internet Ltd

Lycos Internet Limited (Formerly known as Ybrant Digital limited) was incorprated on 28th January 1999. The company offers digital marketing solutions to businesses agencies and online publishers worldwide. Lycos Internet connects Advertisers with their Audience across any form of Digital Media using its massive local presence to deliver appropriate messages to the right audience through the most ...> More

Lycos Internet Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   240
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Dec 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 2.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lycos Internet Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 112.99 117.81 -4.09
Other Income 0.76 1.67 -54.49
Total Income 113.75 119.47 -4.79
Total Expenses 111.9 115.57 -3.18
Operating Profit 1.85 3.9 -52.56
Net Profit -1.5 -0.11 -1263.64
Equity Capital 95.25 95.25 -
Lycos Internet Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Virinchi 101.65 -3.79 286.86
Excel Realty 29.20 4.47 274.63
Saksoft 238.00 3.01 249.42
Lycos Internet 5.04 1.00 240.03
Ducon Tech 29.75 2.23 233.24
Ceinsys Tech 199.50 0.30 220.45
ABM Knowledge 88.95 -0.34 177.90
Lycos Internet Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.11
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.34
Lycos Internet Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.35% -4.76% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.28% -15.25% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.35% -1.96% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.62% -18.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -46.95% -44.75% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -86.02% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lycos Internet Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.80
5.13
Week Low/High 4.80
6.00
Month Low/High 4.80
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.77
11.00
All TIME Low/High 2.53
159.00

