Lyka Labs Ltd.
|BSE: 500259
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: LYKALABS
|ISIN Code: INE933A01014
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|49.20
|
-0.60
(-1.20%)
|
OPEN
50.45
|
HIGH
50.45
|
LOW
48.75
|NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar
|49.55
|
-0.20
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
50.85
|
HIGH
50.85
|
LOW
49.20
|OPEN
|50.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.80
|VOLUME
|7796
|52-Week high
|81.90
|52-Week low
|38.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|138
|Buy Price
|49.20
|Buy Qty
|69.00
|Sell Price
|49.70
|Sell Qty
|70.00
|OPEN
|50.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.75
|VOLUME
|27845
|52-Week high
|81.50
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|138
|Buy Price
|49.45
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|49.60
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|50.45
|CLOSE
|49.80
|VOLUME
|7796
|52-Week high
|81.90
|52-Week low
|38.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|138
|Buy Price
|49.20
|Buy Qty
|69.00
|Sell Price
|49.70
|Sell Qty
|70.00
|OPEN
|50.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.75
|VOLUME
|27845
|52-Week high
|81.50
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|138.45
|Buy Price
|49.45
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|49.60
|Sell Qty
|500.00
About Lyka Labs Ltd.
Initially manufacturing formulations, Lyka Labs brought bulk drugs into its operational fold by amalgamating Lyphin Chemicals Pvt Ltd with itself in Apr. '83. It also added a range of ayurvedic and animal health care products over the years. In 1990, it diversified into marketing medical and diagnostic equipment and instruments of Bekton Dickinson, US; Airsep Corporation, US; Coloplast, Denmark; a...> More
Lyka Labs Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|138
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.89
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Adoption Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Board Meeting For Conderation Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended
-
Lyka Labs Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.32
|32.9
|-74.71
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.3
|130
|Total Income
|9.01
|33.2
|-72.86
|Total Expenses
|12.36
|25.38
|-51.3
|Operating Profit
|-3.35
|7.82
|-142.84
|Net Profit
|-8.9
|0.98
|-1008.16
|Equity Capital
|28.14
|22.04
|-
Lyka Labs Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Wintac
|204.00
|0.37
|204.41
|Lasa Supergeneri
|88.25
|-4.90
|201.74
|Coral Labs.
|555.00
|-0.71
|198.13
|Lyka Labs
|49.20
|-1.20
|138.45
|Brooks Lab.
|85.40
|2.34
|138.26
|Bal Pharma
|90.50
|-0.55
|128.24
|Denis Chem Lab
|91.00
|4.42
|126.31
Lyka Labs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lyka Labs Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.91%
|-12.61%
|-0.04%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-20.45%
|-17.90%
|-1.65%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-16.96%
|-18.03%
|1.52%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-2.67%
|-2.65%
|4.90%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-13.91%
|-14.50%
|16.54%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|11.82%
|8.19%
|16.60%
|18.27%
Lyka Labs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.75
|
|50.45
|Week Low/High
|48.75
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|48.75
|
|63.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.65
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.46
|
|220.00
Quick Links for Lyka Labs:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices