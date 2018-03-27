JUST IN
Lyka Labs Ltd.

BSE: 500259 Sector: Health care
NSE: LYKALABS ISIN Code: INE933A01014
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 49.20 -0.60
(-1.20%)
OPEN

50.45

 HIGH

50.45

 LOW

48.75
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 49.55 -0.20
(-0.40%)
OPEN

50.85

 HIGH

50.85

 LOW

49.20
OPEN 50.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 49.80
VOLUME 7796
52-Week high 81.90
52-Week low 38.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 138
Buy Price 49.20
Buy Qty 69.00
Sell Price 49.70
Sell Qty 70.00
About Lyka Labs Ltd.

Lyka Labs Ltd

Initially manufacturing formulations, Lyka Labs brought bulk drugs into its operational fold by amalgamating Lyphin Chemicals Pvt Ltd with itself in Apr. '83. It also added a range of ayurvedic and animal health care products over the years. In 1990, it diversified into marketing medical and diagnostic equipment and instruments of Bekton Dickinson, US; Airsep Corporation, US; Coloplast, Denmark; a...> More

Lyka Labs Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   138
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lyka Labs Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.32 32.9 -74.71
Other Income 0.69 0.3 130
Total Income 9.01 33.2 -72.86
Total Expenses 12.36 25.38 -51.3
Operating Profit -3.35 7.82 -142.84
Net Profit -8.9 0.98 -1008.16
Equity Capital 28.14 22.04 -
Lyka Labs Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wintac 204.00 0.37 204.41
Lasa Supergeneri 88.25 -4.90 201.74
Coral Labs. 555.00 -0.71 198.13
Lyka Labs 49.20 -1.20 138.45
Brooks Lab. 85.40 2.34 138.26
Bal Pharma 90.50 -0.55 128.24
Denis Chem Lab 91.00 4.42 126.31
Lyka Labs Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.70
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 3.71
Insurance 0.63
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 61.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.23
Lyka Labs Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.91% -12.61% -0.04% -0.97%
1 Month -20.45% -17.90% -1.65% -0.94%
3 Month -16.96% -18.03% 1.52% 0.88%
6 Month -2.67% -2.65% 4.90% 4.24%
1 Year -13.91% -14.50% 16.54% 16.01%
3 Year 11.82% 8.19% 16.60% 18.27%

Lyka Labs Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.75
50.45
Week Low/High 48.75
58.00
Month Low/High 48.75
63.00
YEAR Low/High 38.65
82.00
All TIME Low/High 8.46
220.00

