Lykis Ltd.

BSE: 530689 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE624M01014
BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar 49.00 2.10
(4.48%)
OPEN

46.20

 HIGH

49.00

 LOW

44.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lykis Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Lykis Ltd.

Lykis Ltd

Incorporated in 1965, Greenline Tea & Exports (GTEL) is in the business of cultivation and marketing of tea. The tea garden is located at Cachar in Assam. P L Sutodiya is the Managing Director. In 1995-96 the company undertook various expansion and diversification projects by way of increasing the plantation areas and setting up a packaging unit. During 1999-2000, the demand for tea suffere...> More

Lykis Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   95
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.24
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.52
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Lykis Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.66 27.53 73.12
Other Income 1.61 0.29 455.17
Total Income 49.26 27.82 77.07
Total Expenses 44.82 27.78 61.34
Operating Profit 4.44 0.04 11000
Net Profit 2.92 -0.94 410.64
Equity Capital 19.93 19.93 -
Lykis Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sheetal Cool 124.35 -0.84 130.57
Virat Crane Inds 58.85 5.00 120.17
Tasty Dairy 50.45 0.40 103.07
Lykis 49.00 4.48 94.96
GRM Overseas 255.15 -3.17 94.15
Vadilal Enterp. 997.50 5.00 85.79
Kothari Ferment. 51.10 -1.92 76.65
Lykis Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.54
Lykis Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.77% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 14.09% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.26% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.51% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.41% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Lykis Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 44.60
49.00
Week Low/High 44.60
55.00
Month Low/High 40.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 36.70
64.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
103.00

