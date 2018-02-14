Lykis Ltd.
|BSE: 530689
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE624M01014
OPEN
46.20
|
HIGH
49.00
|
LOW
44.60
OPEN
46.20
CLOSE
46.90
VOLUME
1705
52-Week high
63.80
52-Week low
36.70
P/E
39.52
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
95
Buy Price
0.00
Buy Qty
0.00
Sell Price
49.00
Sell Qty
106.00
About Lykis Ltd.
Incorporated in 1965, Greenline Tea & Exports (GTEL) is in the business of cultivation and marketing of tea. The tea garden is located at Cachar in Assam. P L Sutodiya is the Managing Director. In 1995-96 the company undertook various expansion and diversification projects by way of increasing the plantation areas and setting up a packaging unit. During 1999-2000, the demand for tea suffere...> More
Lykis Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|95
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.24
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|39.52
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.64
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.78
Revised disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Lykis Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.66
|27.53
|73.12
|Other Income
|1.61
|0.29
|455.17
|Total Income
|49.26
|27.82
|77.07
|Total Expenses
|44.82
|27.78
|61.34
|Operating Profit
|4.44
|0.04
|11000
|Net Profit
|2.92
|-0.94
|410.64
|Equity Capital
|19.93
|19.93
|-
Lykis Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sheetal Cool
|124.35
|-0.84
|130.57
|Virat Crane Inds
|58.85
|5.00
|120.17
|Tasty Dairy
|50.45
|0.40
|103.07
|Lykis
|49.00
|4.48
|94.96
|GRM Overseas
|255.15
|-3.17
|94.15
|Vadilal Enterp.
|997.50
|5.00
|85.79
|Kothari Ferment.
|51.10
|-1.92
|76.65
Lykis Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Lykis Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.77%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|14.09%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.26%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.51%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.41%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Lykis Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|44.60
|
|49.00
|Week Low/High
|44.60
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|40.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|36.70
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|103.00
