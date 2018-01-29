Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd

Incorporated in 1960,Lynx Machinery & Commercials (LYNMC) is engaged in the business of trading machinery and investments. Earlier known as Lynx Machinery, it got its present name on Feb. 16, 1999.The company trades in concrete mixers, pan mixers, vibrators, asphalt mixers, centrifugal pumps, petrol and kerosene engines, diesel engines, cranes, structurals and other machinery....> More