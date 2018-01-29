You are here » Home
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.
|BSE: 505320
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE732D01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:15 | 12 Mar
|
41.30
|
1.95
(4.96%)
|
OPEN
41.30
|
HIGH
41.30
|
LOW
41.30
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.30
|CLOSE
|39.35
|VOLUME
|650
|52-Week high
|44.00
|52-Week low
|37.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|41.30
|Buy Qty
|350.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
Incorporated in 1960,Lynx Machinery & Commercials (LYNMC) is engaged in the business of trading machinery and investments. Earlier known as Lynx Machinery, it got its present name on Feb. 16, 1999.The company trades in concrete mixers, pan mixers, vibrators, asphalt mixers, centrifugal pumps, petrol and kerosene engines, diesel engines, cranes, structurals and other machinery....> More
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Financial Results
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Peer Group
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.46%
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.30
|
|41.30
|Week Low/High
|37.50
|
|41.30
|Month Low/High
|37.50
|
|41.30
|YEAR Low/High
|37.50
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|348.00
Quick Links for Lynx Machinery & Commercials: