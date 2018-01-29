JUST IN
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.

BSE: 505320 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE732D01014
BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 41.30 1.95
(4.96%)
OPEN

41.30

 HIGH

41.30

 LOW

41.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 41.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 39.35
VOLUME 650
52-Week high 44.00
52-Week low 37.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 41.30
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 41.30
CLOSE 39.35
VOLUME 650
52-Week high 44.00
52-Week low 37.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 41.30
Buy Qty 350.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd.

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd

Incorporated in 1960,Lynx Machinery & Commercials (LYNMC) is engaged in the business of trading machinery and investments. Earlier known as Lynx Machinery, it got its present name on Feb. 16, 1999.The company trades in concrete mixers, pan mixers, vibrators, asphalt mixers, centrifugal pumps, petrol and kerosene engines, diesel engines, cranes, structurals and other machinery.

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Expenses 0.15 0.13 15.38
Operating Profit -0.14 -0.11 -27.27
Net Profit -0.15 -0.14 -7.14
Equity Capital 0.6 0.6 -
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Financial Results

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mayur Floorings 5.79 4.89 2.94
Rajas. Gases 4.94 0.00 2.65
Ace Tours 2.08 0.00 2.64
Lynx Machinery 41.30 4.96 2.48
BKV Industries 1.57 4.67 2.42
Indrayani Bio 5.78 4.90 2.10
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - Peer Group

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.82
Banks/FIs 0.33
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 51.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 30.09
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.82%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.20%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.46%

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.30
41.30
Week Low/High 37.50
41.30
Month Low/High 37.50
41.30
YEAR Low/High 37.50
44.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
348.00

Quick Links for Lynx Machinery & Commercials: