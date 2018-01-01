You are here » Home
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd.
|BSE: 526935
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE377D01018
|
BSE
12:04 | 07 Mar
|
7.28
|
-0.37
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
7.28
|
HIGH
7.28
|
LOW
7.28
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About M B Parikh Finstock Ltd.
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd
The Company is a Public Limited BSE Listed Company having 3400 shareholders in business in Financial Products and Services, since 1995 with a main thrust on Financial Broking, Securities Services and Allied Financial Services. The company holds membership of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) as per details given...> More
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - Key Fundamentals
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29
|Other Income
|0.74
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.8
|0.07
|1042.86
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.1
|-20
|Operating Profit
|0.73
|-0.04
|1925
|Net Profit
|0.5
|-0.06
|933.33
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - Peer Group
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|80.65%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.28
|
|7.28
|Week Low/High
|7.28
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|7.28
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.00
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|37.00
Quick Links for M B Parikh Finstock: