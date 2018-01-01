JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » M B Parikh Finstock Ltd

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd.

BSE: 526935 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE377D01018
BSE 12:04 | 07 Mar 7.28 -0.37
(-4.84%)
OPEN

7.28

 HIGH

7.28

 LOW

7.28
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan M B Parikh Finstock Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.28
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.65
VOLUME 405
52-Week high 10.50
52-Week low 4.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 7.28
Buy Qty 195.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 7.28
CLOSE 7.65
VOLUME 405
52-Week high 10.50
52-Week low 4.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 7.28
Buy Qty 195.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About M B Parikh Finstock Ltd.

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd

The Company is a Public Limited BSE Listed Company having 3400 shareholders in business in Financial Products and Services, since 1995 with a main thrust on Financial Broking, Securities Services and Allied Financial Services. The company holds membership of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) as per details given...> More

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.07 -14.29
Other Income 0.74 -
Total Income 0.8 0.07 1042.86
Total Expenses 0.08 0.1 -20
Operating Profit 0.73 -0.04 1925
Net Profit 0.5 -0.06 933.33
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on M B Parikh Finstock Ltd Financials Results

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind Securities 4.36 -4.39 2.22
Dhruva Cap.Serv. 6.75 -4.93 2.20
Vani Commercial 5.35 0.00 2.20
Himalchuli Food 11.50 4.93 2.18
M B Parikh Fins. 7.28 -4.84 2.18
Futuristic Sec. 11.00 0.00 2.15
Satya Miners & T 3.90 0.00 2.13
> More on M B Parikh Finstock Ltd Peer Group

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.65
> More on M B Parikh Finstock Ltd Share Holding Pattern

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 80.65% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

M B Parikh Finstock Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.28
7.28
Week Low/High 7.28
7.00
Month Low/High 7.28
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.00
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
37.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for M B Parikh Finstock: