M M Forgings Ltd.
|BSE: 522241
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MMFL
|ISIN Code: INE227C01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1028.65
|
-61.55
(-5.65%)
|
OPEN
1069.15
|
HIGH
1074.90
|
LOW
1022.10
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1025.55
|
-65.60
(-6.01%)
|
OPEN
1075.30
|
HIGH
1082.80
|
LOW
1025.55
About M M Forgings Ltd.
Incorporated in 1946 Madras Motors Pvt Ltd, the company went public in 1975. Originally dealing in imported motorcycles, it later diversified to establish steel forging plants. The company changed to its present name, M M Forgings on 1 Apr.'93. It was promoted by S E Krishnan and S R Subramanian. The company manufactures carbon and alloy steel forgings -- with individual forging pieces weighing...> More
M M Forgings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,242
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|44.64
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.62
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|282.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.65
M M Forgings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|152.06
|120.34
|26.36
|Other Income
|1.26
|1.73
|-27.17
|Total Income
|153.32
|122.07
|25.6
|Total Expenses
|120.5
|95.89
|25.66
|Operating Profit
|32.82
|26.18
|25.36
|Net Profit
|15.16
|10.06
|50.7
|Equity Capital
|12.07
|12.07
|-
M M Forgings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mahindra CIE
|225.55
|-1.74
|8534.14
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|752.55
|0.33
|2452.56
|Sterling Tools
|377.65
|-2.18
|1359.54
|M M Forgings
|1028.65
|-5.65
|1241.58
|Electrost.Cast.
|27.75
|-3.65
|990.68
|Nelcast
|83.75
|-1.87
|728.62
|Jayaswal Neco
|9.40
|-2.99
|600.31
M M Forgings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
M M Forgings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.35%
|-5.92%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.70%
|-5.54%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.97%
|9.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|64.64%
|65.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|112.51%
|111.67%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|47.79%
|40.89%
|17.24%
|19.02%
M M Forgings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1022.10
|
|1074.90
|Week Low/High
|1022.10
|
|1102.00
|Month Low/High
|995.05
|
|1128.00
|YEAR Low/High
|463.50
|
|1229.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.38
|
|1229.00
