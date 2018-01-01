M M Forgings Ltd

Incorporated in 1946 Madras Motors Pvt Ltd, the company went public in 1975. Originally dealing in imported motorcycles, it later diversified to establish steel forging plants. The company changed to its present name, M M Forgings on 1 Apr.'93. It was promoted by S E Krishnan and S R Subramanian. The company manufactures carbon and alloy steel forgings -- with individual forging pieces weighing...> More