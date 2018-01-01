JUST IN
M M Forgings Ltd.

BSE: 522241 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MMFL ISIN Code: INE227C01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1028.65 -61.55
(-5.65%)
OPEN

1069.15

 HIGH

1074.90

 LOW

1022.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1025.55 -65.60
(-6.01%)
OPEN

1075.30

 HIGH

1082.80

 LOW

1025.55
OPEN 1069.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1090.20
VOLUME 484
52-Week high 1229.00
52-Week low 463.50
P/E 23.04
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,242
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About M M Forgings Ltd.

M M Forgings Ltd

Incorporated in 1946 Madras Motors Pvt Ltd, the company went public in 1975. Originally dealing in imported motorcycles, it later diversified to establish steel forging plants. The company changed to its present name, M M Forgings on 1 Apr.'93. It was promoted by S E Krishnan and S R Subramanian. The company manufactures carbon and alloy steel forgings -- with individual forging pieces weighing...> More

M M Forgings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,242
EPS - TTM () [*S] 44.64
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 282.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

M M Forgings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 152.06 120.34 26.36
Other Income 1.26 1.73 -27.17
Total Income 153.32 122.07 25.6
Total Expenses 120.5 95.89 25.66
Operating Profit 32.82 26.18 25.36
Net Profit 15.16 10.06 50.7
Equity Capital 12.07 12.07 -
M M Forgings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahindra CIE 225.55 -1.74 8534.14
Ramkrishna Forg. 752.55 0.33 2452.56
Sterling Tools 377.65 -2.18 1359.54
M M Forgings 1028.65 -5.65 1241.58
Electrost.Cast. 27.75 -3.65 990.68
Nelcast 83.75 -1.87 728.62
Jayaswal Neco 9.40 -2.99 600.31
M M Forgings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.41
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 17.63
Indian Public 20.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.73
M M Forgings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.35% -5.92% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.70% -5.54% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.97% 9.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 64.64% 65.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 112.51% 111.67% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 47.79% 40.89% 17.24% 19.02%

M M Forgings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1022.10
1074.90
Week Low/High 1022.10
1102.00
Month Low/High 995.05
1128.00
YEAR Low/High 463.50
1229.00
All TIME Low/High 5.38
1229.00

