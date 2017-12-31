JUST IN
M M Rubber Co Ltd.

BSE: 509196 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE159E01026
BSE LIVE 13:03 | 12 Mar 46.80 2.20
(4.93%)
OPEN

46.80

 HIGH

46.80

 LOW

43.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan M M Rubber Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About M M Rubber Co Ltd.

M M Rubber Co Ltd

Incorporated in 1964, MM RUBBER COMPANY LIMITED,is been engaged in manufacture of Cellular Rubber Matresses,Pillows,Cushions,Seats for Motor Vehicles & Polypropylene Film. There are two main divisions viz.,MM FOAM & MM WRAP.MM Foam division continues to design and develop seats and cushions for the two wheeler and automobile industry. The company was the first in India to introduce a bi-axially...> More

M M Rubber Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   23
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.86
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 15.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

M M Rubber Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.8 5.13 32.55
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 6.81 5.15 32.23
Total Expenses 6.77 4.93 37.32
Operating Profit 0.04 0.22 -81.82
Net Profit -0.16 0.03 -633.33
Equity Capital 1 1 -
> More on M M Rubber Co Ltd Financials Results

M M Rubber Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S E Power 8.74 -4.90 35.49
Terai Tea Co 46.85 4.69 32.23
Diana Tea 21.00 -0.71 31.50
M M Rubber 46.80 4.93 23.40
R J Bio-Tech 22.00 2.56 20.83
Vamshi Rubber 46.00 -3.06 19.37
Asian Tea & Exp 16.70 -0.30 16.70
> More on M M Rubber Co Ltd Peer Group

M M Rubber Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.62
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 82.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.25
> More on M M Rubber Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

M M Rubber Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 17.15% NA 0.27% -0.83%
1 Month 6.36% NA -1.35% -0.80%
3 Month -0.21% NA 1.83% 1.03%
6 Month 70.49% NA 5.22% 4.39%
1 Year 78.97% NA 16.90% 16.18%
3 Year 325.45% NA 16.96% 18.44%

M M Rubber Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.65
46.80
Week Low/High 39.00
46.80
Month Low/High 38.05
47.00
YEAR Low/High 13.35
65.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
100.00

