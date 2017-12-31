M M Rubber Co Ltd.
About M M Rubber Co Ltd.
Incorporated in 1964, MM RUBBER COMPANY LIMITED,is been engaged in manufacture of Cellular Rubber Matresses,Pillows,Cushions,Seats for Motor Vehicles & Polypropylene Film. There are two main divisions viz.,MM FOAM & MM WRAP.MM Foam division continues to design and develop seats and cushions for the two wheeler and automobile industry. The company was the first in India to introduce a bi-axially...
M M Rubber Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
M M Rubber Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.8
|5.13
|32.55
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|6.81
|5.15
|32.23
|Total Expenses
|6.77
|4.93
|37.32
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.22
|-81.82
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|0.03
|-633.33
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
M M Rubber Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|S E Power
|8.74
|-4.90
|35.49
|Terai Tea Co
|46.85
|4.69
|32.23
|Diana Tea
|21.00
|-0.71
|31.50
|M M Rubber
|46.80
|4.93
|23.40
|R J Bio-Tech
|22.00
|2.56
|20.83
|Vamshi Rubber
|46.00
|-3.06
|19.37
|Asian Tea & Exp
|16.70
|-0.30
|16.70
M M Rubber Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
M M Rubber Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|17.15%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|6.36%
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-0.21%
|NA
|1.83%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|70.49%
|NA
|5.22%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|78.97%
|NA
|16.90%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|325.45%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.44%
M M Rubber Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.65
|
|46.80
|Week Low/High
|39.00
|
|46.80
|Month Low/High
|38.05
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.35
|
|65.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|100.00
