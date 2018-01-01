M P Agro Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'75, M P Agro Industries (formerly M P Agro Fertilisers) commenced business from Jul.'76. The company was originally promoted by the M P State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals. In Oct.'91, it was taken over by Liberty Fertilisers, a group company of the Dhamani group, which also has Sayaji Hotels as a group company. It is prese...> More