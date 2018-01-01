JUST IN
M P Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506543 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE468C01017
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 26 Feb 5.23 -0.23
(-4.21%)
OPEN

5.25

 HIGH

5.25

 LOW

5.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan M P Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About M P Agro Industries Ltd.

M P Agro Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Dec.'75, M P Agro Industries (formerly M P Agro Fertilisers) commenced business from Jul.'76. The company was originally promoted by the M P State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals. In Oct.'91, it was taken over by Liberty Fertilisers, a group company of the Dhamani group, which also has Sayaji Hotels as a group company. It is prese...> More

M P Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

M P Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 0.06 16.67
Total Income 0.07 0.06 16.67
Total Expenses 0.08 0.02 300
Operating Profit -0.01 0.04 -125
Net Profit -0.01 0.04 -125
Equity Capital 5.8 5.8 -
> More on M P Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results

M P Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indra Industries 38.00 -5.00 24.62
Teesta Agro Ind. 33.10 -4.89 18.57
Saptak Chem & 14.87 4.94 15.96
M P Agro Inds. 5.23 -4.21 3.03
> More on M P Agro Industries Ltd Peer Group

M P Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.03
Mutual Funds 0.28
Indian Public 19.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 62.34
> More on M P Agro Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

M P Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.91%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.88%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.95%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.31%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.09%
3 Year -13.27% NA 16.74% 18.35%

M P Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.20
5.25
Week Low/High 0.00
5.25
Month Low/High 5.20
5.00
YEAR Low/High 5.14
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
81.00

