M P Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506543
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE468C01017
|
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 26 Feb
|
5.23
|
-0.23
(-4.21%)
|
OPEN
5.25
|
HIGH
5.25
|
LOW
5.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
M P Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.46
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|6.56
|52-Week low
|5.14
|P/E
|5.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.20
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|5.25
|CLOSE
|5.46
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|6.56
|52-Week low
|5.14
|P/E
|5.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.20
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About M P Agro Industries Ltd.
M P Agro Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Dec.'75, M P Agro Industries (formerly M P Agro Fertilisers) commenced business from Jul.'76. The company was originally promoted by the M P State Agro Industries Development Corporation, Bhopal, and Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals.
In Oct.'91, it was taken over by Liberty Fertilisers, a group company of the Dhamani group, which also has Sayaji Hotels as a group company. It is prese...> More
M P Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
M P Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on M P Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.06
|16.67
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.02
|300
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.04
|-125
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.04
|-125
|Equity Capital
|5.8
|5.8
| -
M P Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
M P Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
M P Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-13.27%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.35%
M P Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.20
|
|5.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.25
|Month Low/High
|5.20
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.14
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|81.00
Quick Links for M P Agro Industries: