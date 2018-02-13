JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

BSE: 500108 Sector: Telecom
NSE: MTNL ISIN Code: INE153A01019
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 20.00 -0.35
(-1.72%)
OPEN

20.40

 HIGH

20.55

 LOW

19.90
NSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 19.85 -0.45
(-2.22%)
OPEN

20.55

 HIGH

20.55

 LOW

19.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 20.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.35
VOLUME 243465
52-Week high 31.25
52-Week low 16.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,260
Buy Price 19.95
Buy Qty 5348.00
Sell Price 20.05
Sell Qty 7179.00
OPEN 20.40
CLOSE 20.35
VOLUME 243465
52-Week high 31.25
52-Week low 16.80
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,260
Buy Price 19.95
Buy Qty 5348.00
Sell Price 20.05
Sell Qty 7179.00

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) was set up in 1st April of the year 1986 by the Government of India to upgrade the quality of telecom services, expand the telecom network, introduce new services and to raise revenue for telecom development needs of India's key metros, Delhi (the political capital) and Mumbai (the business capital of India). The company has also been in the forefront of te...> More

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,260
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -76.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 580.12 690.59 -16
Other Income 272.52 145.84 86.86
Total Income 852.64 836.43 1.94
Total Expenses 866.81 1001.27 -13.43
Operating Profit -14.17 -164.84 91.4
Net Profit -639.01 -819.96 22.07
Equity Capital 630 630 -
> More on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Financials Results

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Comm 623.20 0.91 17761.20
Rel. Comm. 22.55 -0.66 6236.29
Tejas Networks 345.20 -4.16 3130.62
M T N L 20.00 -1.72 1260.00
Tata Tele. Mah. 5.65 -1.22 1104.54
OnMobile Global 44.85 0.22 473.48
Quadrant Tele. 1.58 4.64 96.74
> More on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Peer Group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.25
Banks/FIs 0.55
FIIs 0.58
Insurance 20.40
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.24
Custodians 1.15
Other 4.83
> More on Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.47% -10.18% -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month -14.71% -11.38% -1.71% -0.96%
3 Month -3.38% -6.15% 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month -3.61% 0.25% 4.84% 4.23%
1 Year -17.86% -20.12% 16.47% 15.99%
3 Year -10.51% -22.16% 16.53% 18.25%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.90
20.55
Week Low/High 19.90
22.00
Month Low/High 19.90
26.00
YEAR Low/High 16.80
31.00
All TIME Low/High 9.71
390.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam: