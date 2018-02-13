You are here » Home
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
|BSE: 500108
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: MTNL
|ISIN Code: INE153A01019
|
BSE
LIVE
13:46 | 12 Mar
|
20.00
|
-0.35
(-1.72%)
|
OPEN
20.40
|
HIGH
20.55
|
LOW
19.90
|
NSE
LIVE
13:34 | 12 Mar
|
19.85
|
-0.45
(-2.22%)
|
OPEN
20.55
|
HIGH
20.55
|
LOW
19.80
|OPEN
|20.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|243465
|52-Week high
|31.25
|52-Week low
|16.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,260
|Buy Price
|19.95
|Buy Qty
|5348.00
|Sell Price
|20.05
|Sell Qty
|7179.00
|OPEN
|20.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.30
|VOLUME
|879160
|52-Week high
|31.25
|52-Week low
|16.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,260
|Buy Price
|19.85
|Buy Qty
|13051.00
|Sell Price
|19.90
|Sell Qty
|2468.00
|OPEN
|20.40
|CLOSE
|20.35
|VOLUME
|243465
|52-Week high
|31.25
|52-Week low
|16.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,260
|Buy Price
|19.95
|Buy Qty
|5348.00
|Sell Price
|20.05
|Sell Qty
|7179.00
|OPEN
|20.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.30
|VOLUME
|879160
|52-Week high
|31.25
|52-Week low
|16.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1260.00
|Buy Price
|19.85
|Buy Qty
|13051.00
|Sell Price
|19.90
|Sell Qty
|2468.00
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) was set up in 1st April of the year 1986 by the Government of India to upgrade the quality of telecom services, expand the telecom network, introduce new services and to raise revenue for telecom development needs of India's key metros, Delhi (the political capital) and Mumbai (the business capital of India). The company has also been in the forefront of te...
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|580.12
|690.59
|-16
|Other Income
|272.52
|145.84
|86.86
|Total Income
|852.64
|836.43
|1.94
|Total Expenses
|866.81
|1001.27
|-13.43
|Operating Profit
|-14.17
|-164.84
|91.4
|Net Profit
|-639.01
|-819.96
|22.07
|Equity Capital
|630
|630
| -
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Peer Group
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.47%
|-10.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-14.71%
|-11.38%
|-1.71%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-3.38%
|-6.15%
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-3.61%
|0.25%
|4.84%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|-17.86%
|-20.12%
|16.47%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-10.51%
|-22.16%
|16.53%
|18.25%
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.90
|
|20.55
|Week Low/High
|19.90
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|19.90
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.80
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.71
|
|390.00
